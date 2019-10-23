This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s the news you need to know as you start your day today.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 7:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Metkalova
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Metkalova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson last night lost a crucial vote in the House of Commons, blocking his attempt to rush his deal through parliament and making a long extension more likely. 

2. #FACTCHECK: Nuala O’Loan corrected her claim that 90% of abortions are a result of the morning after pill after being contacted by TheJournal.ie. 

3. #DARA QUIGLEY: The mother of Dara Quigley has called for the introduction of strong legislation in the area of online harassment and abuse, two years after the journalist and activist died by suicide. 

4. #PSC: The government’s chief information officer told other senior civil servants that the Data Protection Commissioner used “evidence from those with an agenda against” the Public Services Card in her landmark report on the legality of the card.

5. #TUBRIDY: RTÉ says it has contacted Facebook about a number of sponsored posts featuring Ryan Tubridy, which have appeared on the social media site.

6. #FGM: Thousands of girls in Ireland are at risk of undergoing female genital mutilation, according to research. FGM has been outlawed in Ireland since 2012 but no one has been convicted to date.

7. #IMPEACHMENT: Donald Trump was holding back military aid for Ukraine unless the country agreed to investigate Democrats and a company linked to Joe Biden’s family, a senior US diplomat has testified to Congress. 

8. #EUTHANASIA: Belgian paralympian Marieke Vervoort, the 100m champion from the 2012 London Games, has died by euthanasia at the age of 40.  

