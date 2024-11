NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Drogheda United fans ahead of the game, where their team stunned Derry City to secure FAI Cup. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Demonstrators shout slogans during a pro-Palestine march in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza from Taksim Square to Germany Consulate General, in Istanbul. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israeli strikes on two houses in northern Gaza this morning have killed 30 people, including 13 children, the region’s civil defence agency has said.

#US ELECTION: US president-elect Donald Trump was projected to win Arizona last night, completing the Republican’s sweep of all seven swing states after four days of counting.

PARTING SHOT

Labour leader Ivana Bacik with candidate for Dublin South West Ciaran Ahern canvassing in Kimmage. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

THE ELECTION CAMPAIGNS are now fully underway, as the first weekend of campaigning comes to a close.

Candidates have been out canvassing door-to-door, and posters have been zip-tied to every available lamppost as incumbent TDs and hopeful newcomers vie for a seat in the Dáil.

