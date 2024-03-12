Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tributes were paid to veteran journalist Charlie Bird, who died aged 74 today
- Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally told an inquiry that he was offered Fianna Fáil council seat in the 1990s
- Croke Park was set as the Uefa Fan Zone for Europa League final – if Liverpool make it
- Homeowners in low lying areas were urged to take precautions ahead of Status Orange warning for Cork and Kerry
- HSE warned to passengers to make themselves known after an Abu Dhabi to Dublin flight had a confirmed case of measles on board
- An anti-vaxxer accused of assaulting garda was arrested after a stand-off in Co Donegal, a court was told.
- Minister Catherine Martin said she has ‘utmost respect for freedom of expression’ as more acts pulled out of the SXSW festival
- Over €5 million worth of illegal tobacco was seized at Dublin Port
- The Taoiseach addressed a situation where two Fine Gael Senators went to rugby instead of voting
- The latest food business closures were published by the Food Safety Authority today.
- A garda appeared in court charged with burglary and perverting the course of justice
- New data found that the Deposit Return Scheme has collected 5.6 million plastic bottles to date
- Fianna Fáil politicians said they voted against Government’s Yes-Yes position in referendums
- The Central Bank warned that the failure to address the housing crisis could push inflation upwards
- The State spent €9 million contributing to funeral expenses for people who couldn’t afford it last year
INTERNATIONAL
#ROMANIA: Andrew Tate and brother Tristan will be extradited to UK on rape and human trafficking allegations
#UKRAINE: Russia said it had repelled a series of cross-border raids by pro-Ukrainian militias
#NIGERIA: More than 250 students were kidnapped last week in Nigeria and are still missing despite rescue efforts
#LOS ANGELES: Al Pacino said last night that the Oscars producers told him not to read nominees, after an awkward award announcement
#GAZA: The first ship carrying much needed aid for Gaza will take ‘several days’ to arrive.
PARTING SHOT
Where does the time go?
This day, four years ago, the country was plunged into the first of many lockdowns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In this article from The Journal team in June of 2020, we hear from some of Ireland’s key players in the decision making, reporting of and everyday life throughout the day of the announcement.
