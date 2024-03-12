Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a visit to the home of the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, today. Christina Finn / The Journal Christina Finn / The Journal / The Journal

INTERNATIONAL

Andrew Tate, centre, and brother Tristan talk to media upon exiting a police detention facility in Bucharest, Romania. Alamy Alamy

#ROMANIA: Andrew Tate and brother Tristan will be extradited to UK on rape and human trafficking allegations

#UKRAINE: Russia said it had repelled a series of cross-border raids by pro-Ukrainian militias

#NIGERIA: More than 250 students were kidnapped last week in Nigeria and are still missing despite rescue efforts

#LOS ANGELES: Al Pacino said last night that the Oscars producers told him not to read nominees, after an awkward award announcement

#GAZA: The first ship carrying much needed aid for Gaza will take ‘several days’ to arrive.

PARTING SHOT

Where does the time go?

This day, four years ago, the country was plunged into the first of many lockdowns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this article from The Journal team in June of 2020, we hear from some of Ireland’s key players in the decision making, reporting of and everyday life throughout the day of the announcement.