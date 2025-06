NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Henry Mount Charles, who died today, was recalled for his "wit, warmth and generosity", particularly in the music and arts industry. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A firefighter walks past a damaged area at the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran Leo Correa / AP Leo Correa / AP / AP

#MIDDLE EAST: Russia warned the US against militarily intervening in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict as the Kremlin says that doing so would be an “extremely dangerous step”.

#GAZA: Israeli forces killed at least 72 Palestinians, including 21 who had gathered near an aid distribution site in central Gaza, according to the territory’s civil defence agency.

#UK: TV chef Heston Blumenthal said he believes that his wife sectioning him is the “best thing” that could have happened as he pushed for awareness on him living with bipolar disorder.

PARTING SHOT

How was the secretive founder of Tattle Life unmasked? What prompted some businesspeople to launch a years-long legal battle seeking to reveal that identity? And for some of you at the back, what even is Tattle Life?

These questions and more are dealt with in this feature from Aoife Moore and The Journal Editor Sinéad O’Carroll. For those more inclined towards podcast listening, Aoife Moore delved into the story here on The Explainer.