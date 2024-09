NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Garda Randal Considine and Garda Shane Riddell of An Garda Síochána in Co. Galway have been awarded Commendations with Distinction following their rescue of a man from the water in Kinvara on Thursday, 19th September, 2024. Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

INTERNATIONAL

Tampa firefighters work to contain a house fires, while they walk in a flooded street around the Sunset Park neighborhood after Hurricane Helene. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON: Israeli military said that it had struck Hezbollah headquarters in Lebanon.

#RIP: Maggie Smith, the Oscar-winning British actress best known for her roles in Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter films, died at the age of 89.

#FLORIDA: Hurricane Helene knocked out power for millions of customers across the southeast United States today and left at least 17 dead after it slammed into the Florida coast

#LONDON: Three Just Stop Oil activists were arrested after throwing soup at two Vincent Van Gogh paintings in London’s National Gallery.

#UNITED NATIONS: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a visit to New York where he delivered a speech to the UN calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

#ISRAEL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed at the UN today to press his country’s offensive against Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

PARTING SHOT

A CALIFORNIA BILL is aiming to tackle fast fashion and clothing waste by putting the responsibility back on clothing companies.

