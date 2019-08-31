This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Brexit protests, an attack on gardaí and continued clashes in Hong Kong had everyone talking today.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 8:05 PM
An aerial view of Electric Picnic last night.
Image: Tony Kinlan
Image: Tony Kinlan

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

An aerial view of Electric Picnic in Stradbally last night. Source: Tony Kinlan

IRELAND

  • In Carlow, a man in his 50s was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
  • A man in his 70s died in an early morning house fire in Waterford.
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired at the door of a garda van in Dublin.
  • A man was shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style assault in Derry.
  • A memorial service for an Irishman killed in a plane crash was told someone must take responsibility for the IT failure that led to 157 deaths.
  • The Minister for Transport wants all of his fellow Cabinet members to get rid of their petrol and diesel vehicles.
  • Gardaí seized €42,000 worth of heroin and a arrested a man in his 20s in north county Dublin.
  • Concerns have been raised about the impact of the recruitment freeze on mental health posts in Ireland. 

china-hong-kong-protest-violence-cn A rioter with a Molotov cocktail in Hong Kong. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

WORLD

#HONG KONG: Police fired tear gas and water cannon as protesters defied the rally ban. 

#BREXIT: Tens of thousands of people protested all across Britain against the decision to suspend parliament weeks before Brexit. 

#GLASGOW: Police have promised a robust approach in their investigation into a riot during an Irish unity march in Glasgow yesterday evening.

#UNITED STATES: A woman who was left to give birth alone in a jail cell is suing the city of Denver. 

#GUANTANAMO BAY: A trial date has been set for the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 terror attacks. 

PARTING SHOT

Roscommon’s Aoife O’Rourke has won a gold medal at the European Elite Women’s Boxing Championships in Madrid.

