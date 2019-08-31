Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- In Carlow, a man in his 50s was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
- A man in his 70s died in an early morning house fire in Waterford.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired at the door of a garda van in Dublin.
- A man was shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style assault in Derry.
- A memorial service for an Irishman killed in a plane crash was told someone must take responsibility for the IT failure that led to 157 deaths.
- The Minister for Transport wants all of his fellow Cabinet members to get rid of their petrol and diesel vehicles.
- Gardaí seized €42,000 worth of heroin and a arrested a man in his 20s in north county Dublin.
- Concerns have been raised about the impact of the recruitment freeze on mental health posts in Ireland.
WORLD
#HONG KONG: Police fired tear gas and water cannon as protesters defied the rally ban.
#BREXIT: Tens of thousands of people protested all across Britain against the decision to suspend parliament weeks before Brexit.
#GLASGOW: Police have promised a robust approach in their investigation into a riot during an Irish unity march in Glasgow yesterday evening.
#UNITED STATES: A woman who was left to give birth alone in a jail cell is suing the city of Denver.
#GUANTANAMO BAY: A trial date has been set for the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 terror attacks.
PARTING SHOT
Roscommon’s Aoife O’Rourke has won a gold medal at the European Elite Women’s Boxing Championships in Madrid.
COMMENTS