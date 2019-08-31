Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

An aerial view of Electric Picnic last night.

An aerial view of Electric Picnic in Stradbally last night. Source: Tony Kinlan

IRELAND

A rioter with a Molotov cocktail in Hong Kong. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

WORLD

#HONG KONG: Police fired tear gas and water cannon as protesters defied the rally ban.

#BREXIT: Tens of thousands of people protested all across Britain against the decision to suspend parliament weeks before Brexit.

#GLASGOW: Police have promised a robust approach in their investigation into a riot during an Irish unity march in Glasgow yesterday evening.

#UNITED STATES: A woman who was left to give birth alone in a jail cell is suing the city of Denver.

#GUANTANAMO BAY: A trial date has been set for the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 terror attacks.

PARTING SHOT

Roscommon’s Aoife O’Rourke has won a gold medal at the European Elite Women’s Boxing Championships in Madrid.