Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Brendan Kilduff, killed in a shooting earlier this week in May, was laid to rest.
- Blockades by farmers at several more beef processing plants were stood down.
- Thunderstorms caused power outages in the east and southeast.
- Doctors warned that a shortage of consultants is leading to ‘burnout, stress, and emigration’
- Two teenagers were seriously injured in an accident involving fireworks.
- The failure of a top civil servant to appear before an Oireachtas committee was called ‘an affront to democracy’.
- Gardaí sought the public’s help in finding a man missing from Kilkenny.
- Another new hotel was granted planning permission in Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#HONG KONG: Protests continued for the 16th weekend in a row.
#FRANCE: Dozens were arrested during Yellow Vest marches.
#THE GULF: As tensions continue to rise between Saudi Arabia and Iran, US President Donald Trump announced he would send more troops to the region.
#UNITED KINGDOM: An attempt to abolish the position of Labour party deputy leader as quickly scrapped after an outcry from party MPs – as well as former PM Tony Blair. [Sky News]
PARTING SHOT
The early internet is breaking. Meet the people trying to save it. [Quartz]Source: Quartz/YouTube
