Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Latvian singers with the Elve Choir company Inita Balcune and Iluta Samsonova from Dublin at event organised by the Temple Bar Company celebrating Ireland's diversity with live music and dance. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

1,500 paratroopers from Great Britain, USA, the Netherlands and Poland drop onto Ginkel Heath near near Arnhem, Netherlands. as part of the WWII Operation Market Garden 75th anniversary commemorations. Source: PA Images

#HONG KONG: Protests continued for the 16th weekend in a row.

#FRANCE: Dozens were arrested during Yellow Vest marches.

#THE GULF: As tensions continue to rise between Saudi Arabia and Iran, US President Donald Trump announced he would send more troops to the region.

#UNITED KINGDOM: An attempt to abolish the position of Labour party deputy leader as quickly scrapped after an outcry from party MPs – as well as former PM Tony Blair. [Sky News]

PARTING SHOT

The early internet is breaking. Meet the people trying to save it. [Quartz]