This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 7:54 PM
54 minutes ago 1,864 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4819215

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

TEMPLE BAR 341_90580863 Latvian singers with the Elve Choir company Inita Balcune and Iluta Samsonova from Dublin at event organised by the Temple Bar Company celebrating Ireland's diversity with live music and dance. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

operation-market-garden-75th-anniversary-commemorations 1,500 paratroopers from Great Britain, USA, the Netherlands and Poland drop onto Ginkel Heath near near Arnhem, Netherlands. as part of the WWII Operation Market Garden 75th anniversary commemorations. Source: PA Images

#HONG KONG: Protests continued for the 16th weekend in a row.

#FRANCE: Dozens were arrested during Yellow Vest marches.

#THE GULF: As tensions continue to rise between Saudi Arabia and Iran, US President Donald Trump announced he would send more troops to the region.

#UNITED KINGDOM: An attempt to abolish the position of Labour party deputy leader as quickly scrapped after an outcry from party MPs – as well as former PM Tony Blair. [Sky News]

PARTING SHOT

The early internet is breaking. Meet the people trying to save it. [Quartz]

Source: Quartz/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie