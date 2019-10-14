This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 14 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Emma DeSouza, Catalonia and Brexit had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 14 Oct 2019, 8:59 PM
41 minutes ago 2,324 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4851271

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

78 Irish Book Week_90582517 OMGWACA authors Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen pictured in Book Upstairs in Dublin city launching the dates for Irish Book Week. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • Emma DeSouza, the Derry woman at the centre of an immigration row with the UK Home Office, said she will appeal the latest ruling in a long-running legal battle.
  • The government was called on to take action to resolve the homeless crisis after the murder of a man in a ‘tented village’ in Cork over the weekend.
  • A garda whistleblower told the Disclosures Tribunal the “dogs on the street” knew what was going on in Athlone over alleged gardaí collusion with drug dealers.
  • A father-of-five who was sent two videos of child sexual abuse in a WhatsApp group was jailed for 18 months.
  • Almost seven in 10 people in Ireland don’t think there will be a Brexit deal by the end of this week.
  • There were no references to female students found in a WhatsApp group called ‘tits and filth’, the Law Society of Ireland said.
  • Bundee Aki’s Rugby World Cup is over after he was banned for three games for the high tackle that saw him red-carded against Samoa on Saturday.

WORLD

extinction-rebellion-protests An Extension Rebellion protester is carried away as others continue to block the road outside Mansion House in London. Source: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

#JAPAN: Tens of thousands of rescue workers are searching for survivors of Typhoon Hagibis, which has killed at least 56 people.

#CATALONIA: Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their failed Independence bid in 2017.

#SYRIA: Government troops deployed along the border with Turkey to help Kurdish fighters fend off Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria.

#BRITAIN: Queen Elizabeth II outlined the UK government’s plans for legislation and its vision for the UK post-Brexit. 

#US: The White House condemned a video depicting a fake President Donald Trump shooting and stabbing media figures and political opponents that was shown at a conference for his supporters.

PARTING SHOT

Confused about what might happen next with Brexit? The House of Commons Library has drawn up a chart of the various scenarios that could unfold after the EU Council summit this week.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie