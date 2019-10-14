Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

OMGWACA authors Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen pictured in Book Upstairs in Dublin city launching the dates for Irish Book Week. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Emma DeSouza , the Derry woman at the centre of an immigration row with the UK Home Office, said she will appeal the latest ruling in a long-running legal battle.

, the Derry woman at the centre of an immigration row with the UK Home Office, said she will appeal the latest ruling in a long-running legal battle. The government was called on to take action to resolve the homeless crisis after the murder of a man in a ‘tented village’ in Cork over the weekend.

over the weekend. A garda whistleblower told the Disclosures Tribunal the “dogs on the street” knew what was going on in Athlone over alleged gardaí collusion with drug dealers.

the “dogs on the street” knew what was going on in Athlone over alleged gardaí collusion with drug dealers. A father-of-five who was sent two videos of child sexual abuse in a WhatsApp group was jailed for 18 months.

in a WhatsApp group was jailed for 18 months. Almost seven in 10 people in Ireland don’t think there will be a Brexit deal by the end of this week.

by the end of this week. There were no references to female students found in a WhatsApp group called ‘tits and filth’, the Law Society of Ireland said.

said. Bundee Aki’s Rugby World Cup is over after he was banned for three games for the high tackle that saw him red-carded against Samoa on Saturday.

An Extension Rebellion protester is carried away as others continue to block the road outside Mansion House in London. Source: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

#JAPAN: Tens of thousands of rescue workers are searching for survivors of Typhoon Hagibis, which has killed at least 56 people.

#CATALONIA: Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their failed Independence bid in 2017.

#SYRIA: Government troops deployed along the border with Turkey to help Kurdish fighters fend off Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria.

#BRITAIN: Queen Elizabeth II outlined the UK government’s plans for legislation and its vision for the UK post-Brexit.

#US: The White House condemned a video depicting a fake President Donald Trump shooting and stabbing media figures and political opponents that was shown at a conference for his supporters.

Confused about what might happen next with Brexit? The House of Commons Library has drawn up a chart of the various scenarios that could unfold after the EU Council summit this week.

