Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- The Football Association of Ireland sought an €18 million bailout from the government, Minister for Sport Shane Ross confirmed.
- A once-off €1,500 payment is to be given to each childcare provider to help them deal with extra insurance costs arising from the withdrawal from one insurer from the market.
- The parents of Nóra Quoirin, the teenage girl who was found dead in Malaysia while on a family holiday in August, met with Irish government officials.
- Three men were arrested today after a man in his 20s was shot a number of times in Clondalkin last night.
- A woman who lost control of her vehicle and mounted a footpath, killing one pedestrian and seriously injuring three others, was jailed for two years.
- Garda Commissioner Drew Harris gave directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings an update on the ongoing investigation into criminality and intimidation of QIH staff.
- The Oireachtas Health Committee heard it is a “remarkable” coincidence that smear results from two prominent campaigners got mixed up in a review.
- Consultant doctors employed by the State will have to focus 100% of their time on public-only work from mid-2020, it was announced.
- A Status Orange wind warning was issued for three counties as wet weather continues across the country.
- It was confirmed that Verona Murphy is to be dropped from the Wexford Fine Gael general election ticket.
WORLD
#US: President Donald Trump is set to become the third US leader ever to be impeached ahead of a historic vote in the House of Representatives today that could trigger his trial in the Senate.
#UK: The families the Hyde Park bombing victims urged the UK government to meet them after a High Court judge ruled that John Downey was involved in the IRA attack.
#AUSTRALIA: The country experienced its hottest day on record and a heatwave is expected to worsen, exacerbating an already unprecedented bushfire season, authorities said.
#CONGO: A lawsuit accused several of the world’s largest technology firms of knowingly profiting from child labour in African cobalt mines.
PARTING SHOT
Le Galaxie last night announced their split after over a decade performing together.
The electronic band formed in 2008 and released three studio albums; Laserdisc Nights II, Le Club and Pleasure.
Listen to one of their biggest hits, Pleasure, below:Source: LeGalaxieVEVO/YouTube
