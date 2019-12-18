Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Health Minister Simon Harris and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe at the launch of a new Sláintecare contract for consultants. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The Football Association of Ireland sought an €18 million bailout from the government, Minister for Sport Shane Ross confirmed.

A once-off €1,500 payment is to be given to each childcare provider to help them deal with extra insurance costs arising from the withdrawal from one insurer from the market.

The parents of Nóra Quoirin, the teenage girl who was found dead in Malaysia while on a family holiday in August, met with Irish government officials.

Three men were arrested today after a man in his 20s was shot a number of times in Clondalkin last night.

A woman who lost control of her vehicle and mounted a footpath, killing one pedestrian and seriously injuring three others, was jailed for two years.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris gave directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings an update on the ongoing investigation into criminality and intimidation of QIH staff.

The Oireachtas Health Committee heard it is a "remarkable" coincidence that smear results from two prominent campaigners got mixed up in a review.

Consultant doctors employed by the State will have to focus 100% of their time on public-only work from mid-2020, it was announced.

A Status Orange wind warning was issued for three counties as wet weather continues across the country.

It was confirmed that Verona Murphy is to be dropped from the Wexford Fine Gael general election ticket.

WORLD

Protesters demonstrate at the US Capitol building as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Source: Matt Rourke/AP/Press Association Images

#US: President Donald Trump is set to become the third US leader ever to be impeached ahead of a historic vote in the House of Representatives today that could trigger his trial in the Senate.

#UK: The families the Hyde Park bombing victims urged the UK government to meet them after a High Court judge ruled that John Downey was involved in the IRA attack.

#AUSTRALIA: The country experienced its hottest day on record and a heatwave is expected to worsen, exacerbating an already unprecedented bushfire season, authorities said.

#CONGO: A lawsuit accused several of the world’s largest technology firms of knowingly profiting from child labour in African cobalt mines.

PARTING SHOT

Le Galaxie last night announced their split after over a decade performing together.

The electronic band formed in 2008 and released three studio albums; Laserdisc Nights II, Le Club and Pleasure.

Listen to one of their biggest hits, Pleasure, below:

