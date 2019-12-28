Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- State Papers released today revealed a wealth of information ranging from letters between a Birmingham Six prisoner and Charles Haughey to potential nuclear dumping in Donegal. Read them all so far here.
- A man was found dead outside a house in Cork city.
- An arrest was made in connection with the 2017 murder of Rosa Hanrahan.
- Temperatures as high as 14 degrees were forecast.
- A woman died in a crash in Donegal overnight.
- Two kayakers were rescued from Lough Derg.
- An expert group to examine the current system of Direct Provision was announced.
- The Taoiseach called for a ‘wind energy revolution’.
- Freedom of Information documents revealed a national breakdown of penalty points.
- Fair City actress Jean Costello died.
- A power cut caused major disruption to the Luas.
- Dublin Fire Brigade issued a warning after an electric scooter caught fire.
- Gardaí seized drugs and knives in Dublin.
WORLD
#UNITED KINGDOM: This year’s Honours list attracted controversy - and that was before the home addresses of those on the list were accidentally published.
#SOMALIA: Dozens died in a truck bomb attack.
#UGANDA A record haul of $1bn dollars of cocaine was found. [Sky News]
#THAILAND One of the navy Seal divers involved in the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach last year died of an infection sustained during the operation. [Guardian]
PARTING SHOT
Vladimir Putin has lead Russia for two decades – but is the country really the strongest it has ever been? Bloomberg takes an in-depth look at the growing risks.
