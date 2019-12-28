Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Walkers shake off the Christmas cobwebs at Poolbeg in Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A train runs above the clouds at the top of the Brocken in Germany. Source: PA Images

#UNITED KINGDOM: This year’s Honours list attracted controversy - and that was before the home addresses of those on the list were accidentally published.

#SOMALIA: Dozens died in a truck bomb attack.

#UGANDA A record haul of $1bn dollars of cocaine was found. [Sky News]



#THAILAND One of the navy Seal divers involved in the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach last year died of an infection sustained during the operation. [Guardian]

PARTING SHOT

Vladimir Putin has lead Russia for two decades – but is the country really the strongest it has ever been? Bloomberg takes an in-depth look at the growing risks.