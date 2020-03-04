Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Teagasc Research Farm to hear about the research being done to promote sustainable farming across Ireland. Source: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

WORLD

A woman at Green Park station on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Source: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

#US: Joe Biden may have reclaimed front-runner status in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after notching up impressive Super Tuesday primary victories over Bernie Sanders.

#US: Billionaire Mike Bloomberg announced he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

#UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is “sticking by” Home Secretary Priti Patel as she faced further allegations about bullying behaviour.

#WORLDWIDE: The release date for James Bond film No Time To Die was postponed amid fears around Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

For those asking, Weird Al has spoken.

