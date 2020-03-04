This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

More confirmed Covid-19 cases, Lisa Smith and Super Tuesday made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 9:07 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

the-duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge-visit-ireland-day-2 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Teagasc Research Farm to hear about the research being done to promote sustainable farming across Ireland. Source: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

  • Four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, all in the west, brining the total number of confirmed cases here to six.
  • Two more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of cases there to three. 
  • The solicitor of alleged Islamic State-member Lisa Smith said the Irish woman is “anxious” to get her case underway in order to prove her innocence.
  • A woman charged with the murder of her three children at their home in Dublin was further remanded in custody pending a psychiatric evaluation. 
  • Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath said his party is ready to begin government formation talks with Fine Gael.
  • A woman accused of the murder of Gareth Kelly following a fatal knife attack in a west Dublin suburb last week was “too unwell” to face court today.
  • Fewer houses will lose their front gardens and fewer trees will be felled under revised BusConnects plans for Dublin unveiled today by the National Transport Authority. 

WORLD

coronavirus A woman at Green Park station on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Source: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

#US: Joe Biden may have reclaimed front-runner status in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after notching up impressive Super Tuesday primary victories over Bernie Sanders.

#US: Billionaire Mike Bloomberg announced he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

#UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is “sticking by” Home Secretary Priti Patel as she faced further allegations about bullying behaviour.

#WORLDWIDE: The release date for James Bond film No Time To Die was postponed amid fears around Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

For those asking, Weird Al has spoken.

