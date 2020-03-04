Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, all in the west, brining the total number of confirmed cases here to six.
- Two more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of cases there to three.
- The solicitor of alleged Islamic State-member Lisa Smith said the Irish woman is “anxious” to get her case underway in order to prove her innocence.
- A woman charged with the murder of her three children at their home in Dublin was further remanded in custody pending a psychiatric evaluation.
- Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath said his party is ready to begin government formation talks with Fine Gael.
- A woman accused of the murder of Gareth Kelly following a fatal knife attack in a west Dublin suburb last week was “too unwell” to face court today.
- Fewer houses will lose their front gardens and fewer trees will be felled under revised BusConnects plans for Dublin unveiled today by the National Transport Authority.
WORLD
#US: Joe Biden may have reclaimed front-runner status in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after notching up impressive Super Tuesday primary victories over Bernie Sanders.
#US: Billionaire Mike Bloomberg announced he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.
#UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is “sticking by” Home Secretary Priti Patel as she faced further allegations about bullying behaviour.
#WORLDWIDE: The release date for James Bond film No Time To Die was postponed amid fears around Covid-19.
PARTING SHOT
For those asking, Weird Al has spoken.
Comments are closed for legal reasons.
COMMENTS