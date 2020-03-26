Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sheep on the Curragh plains in county Kildare today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Care workers Carla Martin and Michelle McNicholas take a break and sit on a bench in Sefton Park, Liverpool, today. Source: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: The UK recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time, with 115 people who tested positive for the virus dying.

#SPAIN: The death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died of Covid-19 within 24 hours, while the worldwide number of confirmed cases of the virus surpassed 500,000.

#NEW ZEALAND: One year after killing 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques, an Australian white supremacist accused over the massacre changed his plea to guilty.

PARTING SHOT

Many people have more time on their hands than usual so Wimbledon is streaming all 11 hours and five minutes of John Isner and Nicolas Mahut’s epic match from 2010 – the longest professional tennis match ever played.

