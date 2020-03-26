Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
A further 10 deaths from Covid-19 and 255 new cases in the Republic of Ireland were confirmed.
- TDs are debating emergency Covid-19 legislation that deals with issues such as a nationwide rent freeze and a ban on evictions.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested the emergency measures in the childcare sector, as well as sick pay reforms, may not be rolled back entirely once the coronavirus crisis is over.
- Health Minister Simon Harris said student nurses and midwives completing placements during the Covid-19 outbreak will be paid.
- The government confirmed it is working with other agencies to prepare for the possible need for temporary mortuary facilities as the country responds to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Three more people died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of people who’ve died from the virus there to 10.
- Gardaí launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Kilkenny yesterday.
- The Irish economy is expected to shrink by 7.1% and fall into a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Economic and Social Research Institute warned.
- Some of the Irish citizens, including medics, who were stranded in Australia were flown home today.
WORLD
#UK: The UK recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time, with 115 people who tested positive for the virus dying.
#SPAIN: The death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died of Covid-19 within 24 hours, while the worldwide number of confirmed cases of the virus surpassed 500,000.
#NEW ZEALAND: One year after killing 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques, an Australian white supremacist accused over the massacre changed his plea to guilty.
PARTING SHOT
Many people have more time on their hands than usual so Wimbledon is streaming all 11 hours and five minutes of John Isner and Nicolas Mahut’s epic match from 2010 – the longest professional tennis match ever played.Source: Wimbledon/YouTube
