This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 26 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Covid-19, emergency legislation and a murder inquiry in Kilkenny made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 9:00 PM
51 minutes ago 10,188 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5058964

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

lr SPRING WEATHER 758A7546 Sheep on the Curragh plains in county Kildare today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • A further 10 deaths from Covid-19 and 255 new cases in the Republic of Ireland were confirmed.

  • TDs are debating emergency Covid-19 legislation that deals with issues such as a nationwide rent freeze and a ban on evictions.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested the emergency measures in the childcare sector, as well as sick pay reforms, may not be rolled back entirely once the coronavirus crisis is over.
  • Health Minister Simon Harris said student nurses and midwives completing placements during the Covid-19 outbreak will be paid.
  • The government confirmed it is working with other agencies to prepare for the possible need for temporary mortuary facilities as the country responds to the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Three more people died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of people who’ve died from the virus there to 10.
  • Gardaí launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Kilkenny yesterday.
  • The Irish economy is expected to shrink by 7.1% and fall into a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Economic and Social Research Institute warned.
  • Some of the Irish citizens, including medics, who were stranded in Australia were flown home today.

WORLD

coronavirus Care workers Carla Martin and Michelle McNicholas take a break and sit on a bench in Sefton Park, Liverpool, today. Source: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: The UK recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time, with 115 people who tested positive for the virus dying.

#SPAIN: The death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died of Covid-19 within 24 hours, while the worldwide number of confirmed cases of the virus surpassed 500,000. 

#NEW ZEALAND: One year after killing 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques, an Australian white supremacist accused over the massacre changed his plea to guilty.

PARTING SHOT

Many people have more time on their hands than usual so Wimbledon is streaming all 11 hours and five minutes of John Isner and Nicolas Mahut’s epic match from 2010 – the longest professional tennis match ever played. 

Source: Wimbledon/YouTube

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie