Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Nursing homes, the Leaving Cert and Dominic Cummings made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 26 May 2020, 9:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

GOLF SHOTS 758A8251 Sheep and a golfer at Royal Curragh Golf Club in county Kildare today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • A further nine deaths and 37 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland
  • Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, told an Oireachtas committee that the discharging of patients from hospitals without testing was a contributory factor in how Covid-19 made its way into Irish nursing homes.
  • Over 33,000 Leaving Cert students have registered for the Calculated Grades system so far – hours after the online portal to register opened.
  • The teenage boy convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting Ana Kriegel was allegedly assaulted at Oberstown Detention Centre.
  • Lawyers for the DPP told High Court the State intends to run as one trial the cases of six women and five men accused of multiple offences relating to the alleged abuse and neglect of children.
  • For the first time since March, no new Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland.
  • A father accused of allowing female genital mutilation (FGM) to be carried out on his daughter, in the first case of its kind in Ireland, is to appeal his conviction and sentence.
  • A man in his 40s died followed a collision between a car and a truck in Co Limerick.

WORLD

spring-weather-may-26th-2020 A couple looks out over Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside, UK. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: Junior minister Douglas Ross resigned in the UK, as opposition leaders demanded Boris Johnson fire senior adviser Dominic Cummings for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions.

#IRAN: The family of a British-Iranian woman who had been imprisoned in Iran said they are on the “cusp of potentially good news” as they await a decision on whether she will be granted clemency.

#US: No, President Donald Trump did not previously say he’d run as a Republican because of their ‘dumb voters‘.

PARTING SHOT

Source: RTÉ News/YouTube

A video of the celebrants of a mass in Co Armagh at the weekend performing Irish dancing has gone viral.

As reported by RTÉ News, in a bid to lighten the mood and help boost the morale of their online congregation, Fr Colum Wright, Deacon Kevin Devine and Sacristan Noel McCann ended the service with some Irish dancing.

Órla Ryan
