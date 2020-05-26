Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further nine deaths and 37 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, told an Oireachtas committee that the discharging of patients from hospitals without testing was a contributory factor in how Covid-19 made its way into Irish nursing homes.
- Over 33,000 Leaving Cert students have registered for the Calculated Grades system so far – hours after the online portal to register opened.
- The teenage boy convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting Ana Kriegel was allegedly assaulted at Oberstown Detention Centre.
- Lawyers for the DPP told High Court the State intends to run as one trial the cases of six women and five men accused of multiple offences relating to the alleged abuse and neglect of children.
- For the first time since March, no new Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland.
- A father accused of allowing female genital mutilation (FGM) to be carried out on his daughter, in the first case of its kind in Ireland, is to appeal his conviction and sentence.
- A man in his 40s died followed a collision between a car and a truck in Co Limerick.
WORLD
#UK: Junior minister Douglas Ross resigned in the UK, as opposition leaders demanded Boris Johnson fire senior adviser Dominic Cummings for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions.
#IRAN: The family of a British-Iranian woman who had been imprisoned in Iran said they are on the “cusp of potentially good news” as they await a decision on whether she will be granted clemency.
#US: No, President Donald Trump did not previously say he’d run as a Republican because of their ‘dumb voters‘.
PARTING SHOTSource: RTÉ News/YouTube
A video of the celebrants of a mass in Co Armagh at the weekend performing Irish dancing has gone viral.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
As reported by RTÉ News, in a bid to lighten the mood and help boost the morale of their online congregation, Fr Colum Wright, Deacon Kevin Devine and Sacristan Noel McCann ended the service with some Irish dancing.
Comments are closed for legal reasons.
COMMENTS