Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND

Sheep and a golfer at Royal Curragh Golf Club in county Kildare today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A couple looks out over Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside, UK. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: Junior minister Douglas Ross resigned in the UK, as opposition leaders demanded Boris Johnson fire senior adviser Dominic Cummings for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions.

#IRAN: The family of a British-Iranian woman who had been imprisoned in Iran said they are on the “cusp of potentially good news” as they await a decision on whether she will be granted clemency.

#US: No, President Donald Trump did not previously say he’d run as a Republican because of their ‘dumb voters‘.

PARTING SHOT

A video of the celebrants of a mass in Co Armagh at the weekend performing Irish dancing has gone viral.

As reported by RTÉ News, in a bid to lighten the mood and help boost the morale of their online congregation, Fr Colum Wright, Deacon Kevin Devine and Sacristan Noel McCann ended the service with some Irish dancing.

