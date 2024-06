NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A protest meeting took place this evening outside the Dail in Leinster House, in support of Natasha O’Brien, the victim of a serious assault by serving soldier, Cathal Crotty. Sasko Lazarov - Rolling News Sasko Lazarov - Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

Protesters scatter as Kenyan police spray water cannon at them during a protest in Nairobi. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#KENYA The army was deployed in Nairobi after protesters invaded parliament and set it on fire. Multiple people were shot dead by police.

#FREE MAN: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange left prison in the UK after five years. He was headed for Saipan to plead guilty in a US federal court as part of a deal with the US Justice Department.

#WAR CRIMES The International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of two senior Russian military figures.

PARTING SHOT

WE LOST A legend of the GAA today. So in honour of Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, here’s a wholesome video of the man himself making a ham sandwich.