Thursday 4 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Opera in the Open 010 A crowd enjoying a performance of Purcell’s ‘Dido & Aeneas’ at the launch of Dublin City Council’s annual ‘Opera in the Open’ season in the Amphitheatre at Dublin’s Civic Offices. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

china-pla-the-eastern-theater-command-drills-cn China conducted long-range live-fire drills targeting designated areas on the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#TENSION Ballistic missiles fired by China are believed to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone for the first time, Tokyo’s defence minister said.

#BREONNA TAYLOR The US Justice Department has charged four police officers over the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a botched 2020 raid on her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

#RADIO DJ The BBC should have further explored issues raised about radio DJ Tim Westwood during his time at the broadcaster, an internal review into allegations of sexual misconduct has concluded.

#CLIMATE CRISIS Australia’s new government has announced that it plans to prevent development of a coal mine due to the potential impact on the nearby Great Barrier Reef.

PARTING SHOT

Planning a trip to the cinema? Or even just a quiet night in in front of the telly?

We have trailers for three films that you can enjoy this weekend. You can catch them here.

