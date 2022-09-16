Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#IZYUM Ukrainian investigators began exhuming bodies following the discovery of a mass grave in a pine forest outside the recaptured town of Izyum.
#ITALY At least 10 people died and four were missing after heavy rain sparked major flooding in central Italy.
#CHINA TELECOM A fire engulfed a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha today, with authorities saying that no casualties had yet been found.
#QUEEN QUEUE People are expected to queue for 24 hours from this evening to see Britain’s Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall.
After a hugely successful first three shows, Garth Brooks will perform his penultimate gig this evening in Croke Park.
If you’re one of the country music fans going to tonight or tomorrow night’s concert, here’s what you need to know.
