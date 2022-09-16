Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 9°C Friday 16 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Friday 16 Sep 2022, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,668 Views 0 Comments
Mundy, with his dog Wren, launching the Ranelagh Arts Festival today, which will run from 17-25 September.
Image: Leon Farrell
Image: Leon Farrell

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mundy, with his dog Wren, launching the Ranelagh Arts Festival today, which will run from 17-25 September. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine-war Emergency workers have a rest during the exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izyum. Source: Evgeniy Maloletka/PA

#IZYUM Ukrainian investigators began exhuming bodies following the discovery of a mass grave in a pine forest outside the recaptured town of Izyum.

#ITALY At least 10 people died and four were missing after heavy rain sparked major flooding in central Italy.

#CHINA TELECOM A fire engulfed a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha today, with authorities saying that no casualties had yet been found.

#QUEEN QUEUE People are expected to queue for 24 hours from this evening to see Britain’s Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall.

PARTING SHOT

After a hugely successful first three shows, Garth Brooks will perform his penultimate gig this evening in Croke Park.

If you’re one of the country music fans going to tonight or tomorrow night’s concert, here’s what you need to know.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

