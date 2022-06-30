Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was killed in Cork a quarter of a century ago, said the investigation into her murder must “come finally to justice”.
- Multiple Aer Lingus flights departing and arriving into Dublin Airport were cancelled, including flights into and out of Heathrow Airport.
- Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that he would not object to bringing the Budget forward by a month to September.
- The Minister for Defence accused Sinn Féin’s John Brady of casting a “slur” against Irish troops involved in an EU backed training mission in Mali.
- The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee heard that complaints to the Passport Office have increased almost fivefold.
- The HSE has withdrawn crucial checks for some children in west Dublin due to a staffing shortage.
- A man in his 70s claimed before a High Court jury that he was sexually and physically abused by his then teacher, a member of a Roman Catholic religious order, when he was a primary school student over 60 years ago.
- President Michael D Higgins signed into law the legislation to provide adopted people access to their information.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE Russian troops abandoned their positions on a captured Ukrainian island as NATO leaders wrapped up their summit in Madrid, with US President Joe Biden announcing $800 million in new weapons to help Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion.
#RUSSIAN INVASION Russia summoned Britain’s ambassador to Moscow in response to “offensive” comments made by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about Vladimir Putin.
#CLIMATE FAILURE The US Supreme Court ruled that the government’s key environmental agency cannot issue broad limits on greenhouse gases, sharply curtailing the power of President Joe Biden’s administration to battle climate change.
#INDYREF2 More than half of people in Scotland do not want another independence referendum next year, according to a new poll.
PARTING SHOT
In this week’s episode of The Explainer, The Journal examines the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Since last week, the decision has raised questions about how such a ruling came about, and what its impact could be. It also raised fears that it could have implications for other rights in the US.
Our presenter Michelle Hennessy speaks to Dr David Kenny, associate professor at the Trinity College School of Law, to find out more. You can listen below.
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
COMMENTS