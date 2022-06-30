#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 30 June 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 9:10 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

PACKED LUAS TRAMS_3Q2A0047 A packed Luas Tram in Dublin this morning with standing room only. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

nato-summit-madrid NATO Heads of state gather at the start of a session during the NATO summit in Madrid. Source: Christophe Ena

#UKRAINE Russian troops abandoned their positions on a captured Ukrainian island as NATO leaders wrapped up their summit in Madrid, with US President Joe Biden announcing $800 million in new weapons to help Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion.

#RUSSIAN INVASION Russia summoned Britain’s ambassador to Moscow in response to “offensive” comments made by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about Vladimir Putin.

#CLIMATE FAILURE The US Supreme Court ruled that the government’s key environmental agency cannot issue broad limits on greenhouse gases, sharply curtailing the power of President Joe Biden’s administration to battle climate change.

#INDYREF2 More than half of people in Scotland do not want another independence referendum next year, according to a new poll.

PARTING SHOT

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, The Journal examines the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court.

Since last week, the decision has raised questions about how such a ruling came about, and what its impact could be. It also raised fears that it could have implications for other rights in the US.

Our presenter Michelle Hennessy speaks to Dr David Kenny, associate professor at the Trinity College School of Law, to find out more. You can listen below.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Jane Moore
