Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

5113 Aisling Book signing_90579566 Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen at the book launch of the new Aisling book on O'Connell Street today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  •  Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told Fine Gael TDs that May 2020 would be the “right moment” for a general election. 
  • A lack of communication from the Department of Justice & Equality has “allowed a vacuum to develop” around its sourcing of accommodation for asylum seekers, a Galway TD has said after 700 people attended a meeting about Galway direct provision centre. 
  • A Belfast court has rejected a legal challenge to Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy on the grounds that it posed a threat to the Good Friday Agreement. 
  • The High Court has been asked to make orders allowing a very ill young child to undergo certain course of medical treatment aimed at saving his life.
  • Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has said that she plans to publish the Data Protection Commission’s report on the Public Services Card within the “next week or so”. 
  • Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said that the government won’t “make the mistake” of lowering personal taxes as his department prepares Budget 2020 to cope with a no-deal Brexit. 
  • Agriculture minister has said that President Michael D Higgins’ comments on Defence Forces pay were “quite unusual”. 

INTERNATIONAL

wear-it-pink First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon at a breast cancer awareness event today. Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied misleading the queen in his advice to suspend the British parliament.

#NO DEAL: The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has told MEPs that he has no reason to be optimistic that Brussels and London will agree an orderly Brexit deal. 

#DANIEL JOHNSTON: Cult US indie singer Daniel Johnston has died. 

PARTING SHOT

Some members of the Fine Gael delegation at the party’s annual away day looked happier to be there than others, if you look closely at this tweet from general election candidate John McGahon. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

