Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
INTERNATIONAL
#BIDEN HIS TIME US President Joe Biden is out of isolation following a negative Covid-19 test.
#INVASION Russian energy giant Gazprom drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline today to about 20% of its capacity, German authorities said.
#FURIOUS GEORGE Local authorities hunting for a gang of monkeys who attacked and wounded nearly 50 people in western Japan have caught and killed one of the marauding primates.
#OUT OF THIS WORLD The jacket worn by astronaut Buzz Aldrin on his historic first mission to the moon has become the most valuable American space artefact ever sold at auction, after fetching over €2.4 million.
PARTING SHOT
Just when you thought inflation couldn’t get worse McDonald’s will up the prices of several of its menu items, including increasing the cost of a cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years.
A spokesperson for McDonald’s Ireland confirmed to The Journal that selected products including breakfast meals, main meals, large coffees, McFlurrys, the Chicken Mayo, the McNuggets share box and some Go Large options are set to become more expensive.
Cheeseburgers will go from €1.50 to €1.70.
