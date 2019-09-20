Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Thousands of people across the country took part in strikes to demand more action from the government on the climate crisis.
- Gardaí are investigating after a teenager was assaulted in the RDS during the Higher Options exhibition.
- The funeral of the Mayo farm shooting victim Brendan Kilduff will take place tomorrow.
- Meat Industry Ireland has said the beef protest blockades ‘have caused long-term damage’ to the industry as 100 workers were laid off in Cahir.
- The High Court has has approved a Personal Insolvency Arrangement allowing a couple to write off more than €6 million of their debts.
- A ‘serious player’ in the Longford drug dealing scene was arrested by gardaí during raid in which a gun and drugs were seized.
- Quinn Industrial Holdings staff have called for “an end to this reign of terror” after the attack on its COO Kevin Lunney.
- Speed camera van operators are to strike next week in dispute over working conditions.
WORLD
#BREXIT: Brexit talks are progressing progressing with “momentum”, the British minister in charge of the divorce said today after meeting his EU counterpart.
#OUT OF THE RACE: New York City Mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio has ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
#CANADA: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised for past “unacceptable” behaviour but said can’t say how many times he wore blackface.
PARTING SHOT
Doing anything for Culture Night? It’s not too late.
