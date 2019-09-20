Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A sign at today's climate strike in Dublin. Source: Garry Walsh/Trócaire

WORLD

A dancer in the opening ceremony FOR the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Source: PA Images

#BREXIT: Brexit talks are progressing progressing with “momentum”, the British minister in charge of the divorce said today after meeting his EU counterpart.

#OUT OF THE RACE: New York City Mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio has ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

#CANADA: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised for past “unacceptable” behaviour but said can’t say how many times he wore blackface.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Doing anything for Culture Night? It’s not too late.