Here's What Happened Today: Friday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.
IRELAND
- Hospitals in Dublin and Cork restricted visitors as they deal with high numbers of patients with flu.
- It emerged how the FAI has left the Gardai almost €360,000 out of pocket over its failure last year to pay any money for policing operations.
- An 18-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was set upon by up 20 youths in Artane, north Dublin.
- New figures showed how there are over 10,400 people in emergency accommodation nationwide.
- Iconic broadcaster Marian Finucane passed away yesterday – here are some of her most memorable moments from her illustrious career.
- Five people were arrested after a serious public order incident at a west Dublin hotel.
- Athenry was named the wettest place in Ireland as Met Éireann released its provisional climate summary for 2019.
WORLD
#WAR OF WORDS: Iran has vowed swift retaliation after the US killed one of its top generals in an airstrike in Iraq.
#AUSTRALIA: Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he understands the anger he has received from people who have been left with nothing as bush fires continue to burn.
#PARIS: A man was shot dead he killed one person and injured at least two others in a park in a suburb south of Paris today.
PARTING SHOT
Greta Thunberg gave us a good giggle today after an unfortunate contestant on Celebrity Mastermind fluffed a question in front of millions of people.
Host John Humphries asked: ‘The 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?’
The contestant responded “Sharon”.
Enter Greta.
You can watch the tragicomedy unfold below.
