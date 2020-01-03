Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Stephen Rea, joined musicians Michelle Mulcahy, Aoife Scott and Louise Mulcahy gathered at Kilmainham Gaol to launch the programme for TradFest 2020. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Protesters burn a US flag during a demonstration over the airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani. Source: AP/PA Images

#WAR OF WORDS: Iran has vowed swift retaliation after the US killed one of its top generals in an airstrike in Iraq.

#AUSTRALIA: Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he understands the anger he has received from people who have been left with nothing as bush fires continue to burn.

#PARIS: A man was shot dead he killed one person and injured at least two others in a park in a suburb south of Paris today.

PARTING SHOT

Greta Thunberg gave us a good giggle today after an unfortunate contestant on Celebrity Mastermind fluffed a question in front of millions of people.

Host John Humphries asked: ‘The 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?’

The contestant responded “Sharon”.

Enter Greta.

You can watch the tragicomedy unfold below.