Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

Nuala Gillick and Aideen Byrne in Dublin City centre today, as the first in-person Daffodil Day since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic takes place to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

A woman sweeps in front of her house, fragments of a Russian rocket in the foreground, following a Russian attack in Kharkiv. Source: Efrem Lukatsky/PA

#UKRAINE: Russia declared the ‘first stage’ of its military campaign to be over as US President Joe Biden met US troops of the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Jasionka near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

#OLD BAILEY: An alleged terrorist told police MP David Amess suspected a Brass Eye-style “sting” before he launched a frenzied knife attack.

#SAUDI ARABIA: A fire raged at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jiddah ahead of a Formula One race there.

PARTING SHOT

Over 200 young people will tackle a wide range of issues under the theme of equality at Ireland’s Dáil na nÓg at Dublin’s Convention Centre tomorrow.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the biennial event which aims to platform the voices of young people on the issues which matter most to them.

Pictured are Jessica Moffitt, Sophie Mullett, Prachi Agrawal, Shannon NiFhalluin, Marliatou Bah, Adam Foley, Jack Leahy. Source: Picture by Jason Clarke