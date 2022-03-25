#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 25 March 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Friday 25 Mar 2022, 9:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,109 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5721572

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

Daffodil Day 004 Nuala Gillick and Aideen Byrne in Dublin City centre today, as the first in-person Daffodil Day since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic takes place to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine-war A woman sweeps in front of her house, fragments of a Russian rocket in the foreground, following a Russian attack in Kharkiv. Source: Efrem Lukatsky/PA

#UKRAINE: Russia declared the ‘first stage’ of its military campaign to be over as US President Joe Biden met US troops of the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Jasionka near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

#OLD BAILEY: An alleged terrorist told police MP David Amess suspected a Brass Eye-style “sting” before he launched a frenzied knife attack.

#SAUDI ARABIA: A fire raged at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jiddah ahead of a Formula One race there.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Over 200 young people will tackle a wide range of issues under the theme of equality at Ireland’s Dáil na nÓg at Dublin’s Convention Centre tomorrow.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the biennial event which aims to platform the voices of young people on the issues which matter most to them.

Dáil na nÓg2 Pictured are Jessica Moffitt, Sophie Mullett, Prachi Agrawal, Shannon NiFhalluin, Marliatou Bah, Adam Foley, Jack Leahy. Source: Picture by Jason Clarke

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie