Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- US Vice President Mike Pence arrived into Ireland today for a two day visit.
- It emerged that Junior Cert results will be delayed until 4 October.
- Senior Kinahan associate Thomas Bomber Kavanagh was jailed for three years in the UK after his conviction on a a firearm charge.
- A man his 50 was charged in relation to a €1 million heroin seizure.
- There are more than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the sixth month in a row, according to the latest figures.
- More than 100 cars are still to be removed from a multi-storey car park following a huge fire in Douglas Shopping Centre in Cork city on Saturday.
- A commission on beef pricing could provide a solution to the stalemate between farmers and the meat industry, the Irish Farmers’ Association has said.
- A man in his 30s died after a road crash in Galway.
WORLD
#CALIFORNIA: At least four people died after a scuba diving boat caught fire off the coast of Santa Barbara.
#BREXIT: In a statement this evening, Boris Johnson said that there are “no circumstances” in which he will seek another Brexit delay from the EU, adding that he does not want a general election.
#BLINDED: A teenage ‘fussy eater’ in the UK went blind due to his poor diet.
PARTING SHOT
Over in the UK, the Guardian managed to recreated live border crossings to show the British public the extent of the issue with the return of a hard border in the case of a no-del Brexit.
According to the piece, which you can read in full here: “The map above shows border crossings in real time over the busiest hour of an ordinary Monday, 26 August 2019. The currently invisible frontier is not an arcane footnote of the Brexit process but an everyday part of people’s lives and livelihoods.”
COMMENTS