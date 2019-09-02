Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

US Vice President Mike Pence arrives into Shannon Airport. Source: DFA

WORLD

Scenery of the curve and grassland of Yili and Kerala in Xinjiang, China. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#CALIFORNIA: At least four people died after a scuba diving boat caught fire off the coast of Santa Barbara.

#BREXIT: In a statement this evening, Boris Johnson said that there are “no circumstances” in which he will seek another Brexit delay from the EU, adding that he does not want a general election.

#BLINDED: A teenage ‘fussy eater’ in the UK went blind due to his poor diet.

PARTING SHOT

Over in the UK, the Guardian managed to recreated live border crossings to show the British public the extent of the issue with the return of a hard border in the case of a no-del Brexit.

According to the piece, which you can read in full here: “The map above shows border crossings in real time over the busiest hour of an ordinary Monday, 26 August 2019. The currently invisible frontier is not an arcane footnote of the Brexit process but an everyday part of people’s lives and livelihoods.”

Source: The Guardian