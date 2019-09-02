This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 2 September, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here are the main headlines of the day.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 2 Sep 2019, 8:59 PM
US Vice President Mike Pence arrives into Shannon Airport.
Image: DFA
Image: DFA

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE DFA US VP MIKE PENCE JB3 US Vice President Mike Pence arrives into Shannon Airport. Source: DFA

WORLD

the-yili-of-xinjiang-the-scenery-and-the-beauty-of-the-prairie-of-the-kara-jun-curve Scenery of the curve and grassland of Yili and Kerala in Xinjiang, China. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#CALIFORNIA: At least four people died after a scuba diving boat caught fire off the coast of Santa Barbara. 

#BREXIT: In a statement this evening, Boris Johnson said that  there are “no circumstances” in which he will seek another Brexit delay from the EU, adding that he does not want a general election.

#BLINDED: A teenage ‘fussy eater’ in the UK went blind due to his poor diet. 

PARTING SHOT

Over in the UK, the Guardian managed to recreated live border crossings to show the British public the extent of the issue with the return of a hard border in the case of a no-del Brexit. 

According to the piece, which you can read in full here: “The map above shows border crossings in real time over the busiest hour of an ordinary Monday, 26 August 2019. The currently invisible frontier is not an arcane footnote of the Brexit process but an everyday part of people’s lives and livelihoods.”

border crossing Source: The Guardian

