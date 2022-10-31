Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#BRAZIL: Brazilian president-elect Inacio Lula da Silva has called for “peace and unity” after narrowly winning a divisive runoff election.
#LOGGED OFF: Instagram has said it “looking into” an issue which has seen thousands of users told they are suspended from the platform.
#AVIAN FLU: All poultry and captive birds captive birds are to be kept indoors under order from the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer amid concerns over an outbreak of avian influenza.
#IRAN: Iranian authorities have said they will hold public trials for 1,000 people in the capital, Tehran, over the protests that have hit the country.
'You're a Quinn, you're one of us': Woman adopted from Bessborough to US in 1960 finally meets her Irish family https://t.co/oJX2nLkrWY— TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) October 31, 2022
Mary Jo Sullivan is one of thousands of people born to an Irish mother but adopted by a couple in the United States.
Mary Jo’s mother, Mary Hughes, got pregnant out of wedlock in the late 1950s. Hughes moved from Dublin to Leeds in England, where she gave birth to Mary Jo.
A couple of months later, Hughes and her daughter moved back to Ireland and ended up in Bessborough mother and baby institution in Cork city.
They stayed there for about three and half years before Mary Jo was adopted by an Irish couple living in the US, Pete and Julia Sullivan.
After years of searching – and having the wrong name for her father – Mary Jo Sullivan met her family.
