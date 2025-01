NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The fourth edition of Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women returns from Friday, 31 January to Monday, 3 February Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

A car drives past homes and vehicles destroyed by the Palisades Fire at the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates in LA, USA Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#EU: The European Commission denied covering up the illness of its president Ursula von der Leyen and said she was “recovering well” from “severe pneumonia”.

#PALESTINE: A Gaza truce and hostage release deal was close and could be finalised in the last week of US President Joe Biden’s term, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said today.

Advertisement

#NORTH KOREA: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared an interrogation video taken of two wounded North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces.

#USA: The death toll from massive wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles rose to 24, with officials warning of incoming dangerous winds that could whip the blazes up further.

PARTING SHOT

Moglai Bap (as Naoise O Caireallain) Mo Chara (as Liam Og O Hannaidh) DJ Provai (as JJ O Dochartaigh) in Kneecap (2024) Alamy Alamy

IRISH RAP GROUP Kneecap have been awarded the prize for Best Actor at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for their ‘authentic and explosive’ performance in their self-titled movie.

Kneecap (2024) follows the story of the Belfast rap-trio and the dramatised tale of their career growth as one of the first hip hop acts to perform as Gaeilge.

Musicians Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, made their acting debuts with the film.

In its statement explaining why Kneecap were chosen, the jury said the group’s performance was “seamless”, despite it being their first acting roles.