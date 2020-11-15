Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People wearing facemask passing a shop in Dublin City centre featuring Christmas signs, as the country wonders what Covid-19 Level restrictions will be in place for the festive season. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Trump was spotted playing golf in Virginia as he continues to doubt the veracity of the election results. Source: Manuel Balce Ceneta via PA

#PERU: The head of Peru’s Congress has called for the “immediate resignation” of interim president Manuel Merino after a violent crackdown on protests against his new government left at least three dead.

#ROMANIA: Ten people died and seven other people were critically injured after a fire at a Romanian intensive care ward where Covid-19 patients were receiving treatment.

#ARMENIA: An opposition leader in Armenia has been arrested and accused of preparing to kill the prime minister, his lawyer said, adding to the political turmoil created by a controversial peace deal with neighbouring Azerbaijan.

PARTING SHOT

CNN news anchor John King captivated audiences across the world during the US election coverage with his in-depth knowledge and his “magic wall” where he broke down the counts county-by-county.

King said he wants to return to Ireland as a tourist to visit family and retrace his roots.

Speaking on Sunday with Miriam on RTÉ Radio One, King said that he is eager to come to Ireland to visit relatives and trace his family history when Covid-19 has been alleviated.

King (right) at his magic wall. Source: CNN