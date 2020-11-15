#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 15 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 7:50 PM
55 minutes ago 3,205 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5268070

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

XMAS IS COMING 8L5A0988 People wearing facemask passing a shop in Dublin City centre featuring Christmas signs, as the country wonders what Covid-19 Level restrictions will be in place for the festive season. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

trump Trump was spotted playing golf in Virginia as he continues to doubt the veracity of the election results. Source: Manuel Balce Ceneta via PA

#PERU: The head of Peru’s Congress has called for the “immediate resignation” of interim president Manuel Merino after a violent crackdown on protests against his new government left at least three dead. 

#ROMANIA: Ten people died and seven other people were critically injured after a fire at a Romanian intensive care ward where Covid-19 patients were receiving treatment.

#ARMENIA: An opposition leader in Armenia has been arrested and accused of preparing to kill the prime minister, his lawyer said, adding to the political turmoil created by a controversial peace deal with neighbouring Azerbaijan.

PARTING SHOT

CNN news anchor John King captivated audiences across the world during the US election coverage with his in-depth knowledge and his “magic wall” where he broke down the counts county-by-county. 

King said he wants to return to Ireland as a tourist to visit family and retrace his roots.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking on Sunday with Miriam on RTÉ Radio One, King said that he is eager to come to Ireland to visit relatives and trace his family history when Covid-19 has been alleviated.

cnn-john-king-390x285 King (right) at his magic wall. Source: CNN

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie