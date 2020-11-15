Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed 378 new cases of coronavirus here.
- Public health experts said infection risks associated with the widespread movement of people back to Ireland for Christmas would be a recipe for disaster.
- Gardaí launched an investigation after a woman in her 20s was attacked in Cork.
- It emerged that more than 612,000 people are awaiting outpatient care as hospital waiting lists around the country continue to grow, including 45,000 in need of an appointment from Children’s Health Ireland.
- Simon Coveney warned there will be no EU-UK trade agreement if Boris Johnson pushes ahead with legislation that would allow Britain to break international law.
- A man in his 40s died in a car crash in Meath.
- The Government’s mixed messaging on travel abroad has been criticised by people who need to travel overseas for fertility treatment.
INTERNATIONAL
#PERU: The head of Peru’s Congress has called for the “immediate resignation” of interim president Manuel Merino after a violent crackdown on protests against his new government left at least three dead.
#ROMANIA: Ten people died and seven other people were critically injured after a fire at a Romanian intensive care ward where Covid-19 patients were receiving treatment.
#ARMENIA: An opposition leader in Armenia has been arrested and accused of preparing to kill the prime minister, his lawyer said, adding to the political turmoil created by a controversial peace deal with neighbouring Azerbaijan.
PARTING SHOT
CNN news anchor John King captivated audiences across the world during the US election coverage with his in-depth knowledge and his “magic wall” where he broke down the counts county-by-county.
King said he wants to return to Ireland as a tourist to visit family and retrace his roots.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Speaking on Sunday with Miriam on RTÉ Radio One, King said that he is eager to come to Ireland to visit relatives and trace his family history when Covid-19 has been alleviated.
COMMENTS