Saturday 29 June, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Man killed in a light aircraft crash in Kilkenny, shooting in west Dublin, and the Dublin Pride parade – It’s The Fix.

By Adam Daly Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 8:10 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ana Kriegel murder Patric and Geraldine, parents of Ana Kriegel, planted a tree and unveiled a bench in memory of their daughter today at Leixlip Manor Hotel, Co Kildare. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD

Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day 4 Lizzo performing live on the West Holts stage on day 4 of Glastonbury 2019 Source: EMPICS Entertainment

#NORTH KOREA: US President Donald Trump has invited Kim Jong Un to meet him at the demilitarised zone for a handshake. 

#TEHRAN: A British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran since 2016 on sedition charges she denies has ended her hunger strike after 15 days. 

#HEATWAVE: Spain has been hit by more wildfires as temperatures remain sky-high in the Europe-wide heatwave.

PARTING SHOT

Tributes have been paid to Fair City actor Tom Jordan who passed away earlier today. 

Ian Kenny, who played Jordan’s on-screen grandson TJ Deegan, said the actor was “nothing but kind, patient and brilliant”

