Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Patric and Geraldine, parents of Ana Kriegel, planted a tree and unveiled a bench in memory of their daughter today at Leixlip Manor Hotel, Co Kildare. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD

Lizzo performing live on the West Holts stage on day 4 of Glastonbury 2019 Source: EMPICS Entertainment

#NORTH KOREA: US President Donald Trump has invited Kim Jong Un to meet him at the demilitarised zone for a handshake.

#TEHRAN: A British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran since 2016 on sedition charges she denies has ended her hunger strike after 15 days.

#HEATWAVE: Spain has been hit by more wildfires as temperatures remain sky-high in the Europe-wide heatwave.

PARTING SHOT

Tributes have been paid to Fair City actor Tom Jordan who passed away earlier today.

Ian Kenny, who played Jordan’s on-screen grandson TJ Deegan, said the actor was “nothing but kind, patient and brilliant”