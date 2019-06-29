Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man has died following a light aircraft crash in Kilkenny. He has been named locally as Dick O’Connell.
- A man in his 30s has been seriously injured in a shooting in Mulhuddart, west Dublin.
- Thousands of people have turned out in Dublin to celebrate and march in the city’s annual Pride parade
- Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy received a number of complaints from members of the public criticising his “appalling and pathetic” proposals for co-living.
- The president of the Irish Farmers Association has condemned a sit-in protest by activists at a Westmeath pig farm.
- Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has expressed concern about the potential impact of the EU’s trade deal with South American countries on the Irish beef sector.
- Police in Northern Ireland have charged a man in connection with a “one-punch type incident” at Tyrella Beach in Co Down.
- A former trainee priest who launched High Court proceedings against eight newspapers has received an official apology from three of them today.
WORLD
#NORTH KOREA: US President Donald Trump has invited Kim Jong Un to meet him at the demilitarised zone for a handshake.
#TEHRAN: A British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran since 2016 on sedition charges she denies has ended her hunger strike after 15 days.
#HEATWAVE: Spain has been hit by more wildfires as temperatures remain sky-high in the Europe-wide heatwave.
PARTING SHOT
Tributes have been paid to Fair City actor Tom Jordan who passed away earlier today.
Ian Kenny, who played Jordan’s on-screen grandson TJ Deegan, said the actor was “nothing but kind, patient and brilliant”
