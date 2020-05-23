Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

icardo Altieri from Dublin enjoying gusty winds off Bull Island, Dublin this afternoon.

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

icardo Altieri from Dublin enjoying gusty winds off Bull Island, Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A demonstrator waving a Spanish flag takes part in the 'Caravan for Spain and its freedom' organized by right wing party VOX. Source: Matthias Oesterle via PA

#UK: Dominic Cummings has the “full support” of the UK Prime Minister after details emerged that he travelled 250 miles to County Durham during the lockdown.

#PAKISTAN: One of the two survivors of the Pakistan plane crash said the flight had proceeded normally until its descent, when there was a sudden jolt.

#CHINA: Health authorities reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January.

PARTING SHOT

Publican Albert Martin decided to reopen his doors to The Willows pub in north Dublin to reconnect with his customers in an innovative way that complies with the lockdown laws.

Delish.

Source: PA