Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Health this evening confirmed a further 13 deaths from Covid-19 along with 76 new cases of the virus in Ireland.
- Two men died in a house fire in Drimnagh, Dublin.
- Gardaí said they will increase patrols after two violent attacks by a group of teenagers in north Dublin.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has dismissed calls to reduce social distancing from two metres to one.
- A Status Yellow weather warning was issued due to high winds and heavy rainfall.
- Over 1,000 motorists were caught speeding during national ‘Slow Down Day’.
- Simon Harris announced the establishment of a Covid-19 nursing home expert panel.
- Gardaí seized €17k worth of drugs and arrested three people in a crackdown on city centre dealing.
WORLD
#UK: Dominic Cummings has the “full support” of the UK Prime Minister after details emerged that he travelled 250 miles to County Durham during the lockdown.
#PAKISTAN: One of the two survivors of the Pakistan plane crash said the flight had proceeded normally until its descent, when there was a sudden jolt.
#CHINA: Health authorities reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January.
PARTING SHOT
Publican Albert Martin decided to reopen his doors to The Willows pub in north Dublin to reconnect with his customers in an innovative way that complies with the lockdown laws.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Delish.
COMMENTS