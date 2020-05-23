This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 23 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 23 May 2020, 7:52 PM
Ricardo Altieri from Dublin enjoying gusty winds off Bull Island, Dublin this afternoon.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
icardo Altieri from Dublin enjoying gusty winds off Bull Island, Dublin this afternoon.
icardo Altieri from Dublin enjoying gusty winds off Bull Island, Dublin this afternoon.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

kite surfer 28 icardo Altieri from Dublin enjoying gusty winds off Bull Island, Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD 

covid-19-protests-spain A demonstrator waving a Spanish flag takes part in the 'Caravan for Spain and its freedom' organized by right wing party VOX. Source: Matthias Oesterle via PA

#UK: Dominic Cummings has the “full support” of the UK Prime Minister after details emerged that he travelled 250 miles to County Durham during the lockdown.

#PAKISTAN: One of the two survivors of the Pakistan plane crash said the flight had proceeded normally until its descent, when there was a sudden jolt.

#CHINA: Health authorities reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January.

PARTING SHOT 

Publican Albert Martin decided to reopen his doors to The Willows pub in north Dublin to reconnect with his customers in an innovative way that complies with the lockdown laws.

coronavirus-sat-may-23-2020 Source: PA

