Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The file concerning the leaking of a GP contract by Leo Varadkar was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
- A woman in her 50s died after she got into difficulty while swimming off Co Wicklow.
- A man was charged with the fatal assault of a man aged in his 40s in Limerick City.
- Gardaí stood down a search for a missing 21-year-old man following the discovery of a body in Dublin.
- A woman pushing a buggy was the victim of an “unprovoked assault” in Co Down.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE The country’s local officials said an evacuation of civilians from the shattered city of Mariupol was “thwarted” by Russian forces on Saturday.
#CHINA A viral video howing the impact of the prolonged coronavirus lockdown on Shanghai’s residents has been taken down by China’s internet censors Saturday, triggering an online backlash.
#JAPAN Rescuers are searching for a sightseeing boat carrying 26 people after it sent a distress signal warning it was sinking, the coastguard and local media said.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
With French voters hitting the polls tomorrow to decide whether Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen will become their next president, Dr Maura Stewart of NUI Galway looks at how Macron’s presidency may have engineered Le Pen’s comeback as his challenger.
COMMENTS