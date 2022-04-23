#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 23 April 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s a roundup of stories from today.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 8:25 PM
44 minutes ago 758 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5746074

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2241 Protest Exhib An exhibition called Protest! at the Gallery of Photography in Dublin looks at how photography has recorded social change in Ireland Source: Cian O'Sullivan/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

embedded266494395 Russian forces in Mariupol Source: Alexei Alexandrov/PA

#UKRAINE The country’s local officials said an evacuation of civilians from the shattered city of Mariupol was “thwarted” by Russian forces on Saturday.

#CHINA A viral video howing the impact of the prolonged coronavirus lockdown on Shanghai’s residents has been taken down by China’s internet censors Saturday, triggering an online backlash.

#JAPAN Rescuers are searching for a sightseeing boat carrying 26 people after it sent a distress signal warning it was sinking, the coastguard and local media said.

PARTING SHOT

With French voters hitting the polls tomorrow to decide whether Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen will become their next president, Dr Maura Stewart of NUI Galway looks at how Macron’s presidency may have engineered Le Pen’s comeback as his challenger.

Eoghan Dalton
