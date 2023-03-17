Here's What Happened Today: St. Patrick's Day

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie Bailey Nall and Karlee Collins from Texas USA watching the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#INTERNATIONAL LAW: The International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

#ARMING UKRAINE: Slovakia will donate 13 warplanes to Ukraine, making it the second NATO member to announce such a shipment following a similar move by Poland.

#PARIS: Protesters blocked a key highway around the French capital in a new show of anger after President Emmanuel Macron pushed through a contentious pension reform without a parliamentary vote.

PARTING SHOT

Tadgh McNally / TheJournal Tadgh McNally / TheJournal / TheJournal

Ever wonder what it might be like to sit down and watch an Oscar-nominated film with Eamon Ryan at an Embassy in Beijing? No, well our reporter Tadgh McNally does after he attended a screening of the Banshees of Inisherin in the Chinese capital last night.

Ryan is in Asia to meet with climate and environment ministers and his hosts decided to put on the show to make the Green Party leader feel at home. Here’s what happened.