Here's What Happened Today: St. Patrick's Day

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
WORLD
#INTERNATIONAL LAW: The International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.
#ARMING UKRAINE: Slovakia will donate 13 warplanes to Ukraine, making it the second NATO member to announce such a shipment following a similar move by Poland.
#PARIS: Protesters blocked a key highway around the French capital in a new show of anger after President Emmanuel Macron pushed through a contentious pension reform without a parliamentary vote.
Ever wonder what it might be like to sit down and watch an Oscar-nominated film with Eamon Ryan at an Embassy in Beijing? No, well our reporter Tadgh McNally does after he attended a screening of the Banshees of Inisherin in the Chinese capital last night.
Ryan is in Asia to meet with climate and environment ministers and his hosts decided to put on the show to make the Green Party leader feel at home. Here’s what happened.
