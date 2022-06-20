Here's what happened today: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardai have launched an investigation following the discovery of two bodies at a house in Tipperary today.
- The Tánaiste said that he too is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence after last week’s heated remarks in the Dáil.
- The Government intends to cut childcare costs for families before Christmas, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed today.
- Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara could be heard in the autumn of this year, the Court of Appeal said this morning.
- A man who worked in the homelessness sector who sexually abused two girls 40 years ago by enticing them into his home to see his kittens has been jailed for five years.
- Airbnb has requested that the government set up a register of approved short-term lets so it can block non-registered landlords from its site.
- The Tánaiste has said he does not believe the government will have to introduce new restrictions over the summer to tackle the summer wave of Covid-19.
- A major French military exercise due to take place off the south-west coast later this month has been brought forward to 2am tomorrow morning.
- The first in-person citizenship ceremonies since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic have taken place in Co Kerry today.
- Legally binding limits for greenhouse gas emissions from sectors such as agriculture and electricity are expected to be agreed by government next month.
WORLD
#GEORGIA Tens of thousands took to the streets today in support of the country’s membership to the European Union, days after the European Commission recommended deferring Tbilisi’s candidacy.
#UKRAINE Russia demanded the immediate lifting of Lithuania’s “openly hostile” restrictions on the rail transit of EU-sanctioned goods to Moscow’s exclave of Kaliningrad.
#ELECTIONS Allies of French President Emmanuel Macron have started to cobble together a working parliamentary majority to salvage his second term, after his alliance crumbled in the last election.
PARTING SHOT
Experts have said that the cause of unusual tidal activity off the coast of Cork is something of a mystery.
The phenomenon occurred on Saturday afternoon when harbours at Union Hall in west Cork rapidly drained, dropping 70cm in just five minutes before quickly flooding again.
A spokesperson for the Marine Institute told The Journal that it was one of several similar occurrences off the coast of Wexford and Pembrokeshire in Wales.
