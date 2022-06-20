Here's what happened today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

#GEORGIA Tens of thousands took to the streets today in support of the country’s membership to the European Union, days after the European Commission recommended deferring Tbilisi’s candidacy.

#UKRAINE Russia demanded the immediate lifting of Lithuania’s “openly hostile” restrictions on the rail transit of EU-sanctioned goods to Moscow’s exclave of Kaliningrad.

#ELECTIONS Allies of French President Emmanuel Macron have started to cobble together a working parliamentary majority to salvage his second term, after his alliance crumbled in the last election.

PARTING SHOT

Experts have said that the cause of unusual tidal activity off the coast of Cork is something of a mystery.

The phenomenon occurred on Saturday afternoon when harbours at Union Hall in west Cork rapidly drained, dropping 70cm in just five minutes before quickly flooding again.

A spokesperson for the Marine Institute told The Journal that it was one of several similar occurrences off the coast of Wexford and Pembrokeshire in Wales.