NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Amee-Leigh Costigan and Aoife Wafer celebrate after Ireland's win. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Members of a team from the U.S. work at the site of a collapsed under construction high-rise building in Bangkok, Thailand. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MYANMAR: More than 1,700 people have died following Friday’s major earthquake in Myanmar

#TRUMP: Donald Trump said he is “pissed off” with Russian President Vladimir Putin for comments he made about the leader of Ukraine

#GAZA: Gazan officials have reported that an Israeli air strike on a house and a tent sheltering displaced people killed at least eight, including five children, this morning

#RIP: American actor Richard Chamberlain has died at the age of 90 from complications after suffering a stroke, his publicist confirmed to magazine Variety

PARTING SHOT

Dublin city half marathon winners Killian Mooney and Nicola Sheridan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Killian Mooney and Nicola Sheridan are the first winners of the inaugural Dublin City half-marathon, which took place today.

Almost 12,000 runners took part in the 21km race which started at 8.30am this morning in O’Connell Street.

Mooney, from the Dundrum South Dublin AC, broke away early to win what was only his third half marathon in 65 minutes 40 seconds.

Sheridan of Bohermeen AC in Meath came home in 78 minutes flat.