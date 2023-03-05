Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#VIGIL Greece’s prime minister today asked for forgiveness from the families of the 57 dead in the nation’s worst rail disaster as thousands of furious protesters rallied in Athens and clashed with police.
#UKRAINE Kyiv have said that it was holding off attacks from Russian troops still attempting to surround Bakhmut, a now-destroyed eastern Ukrainian city that Moscow has been trying to capture for months.
#OCEANS The United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas – nearly half the planet’s surface.
#MI5 The father of the youngest victim of a 2017 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena has said he intends to sue MI5 as it has “most of the blame” for the attack.
#BORIS JOHNSON Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament over ‘partygate’.
Celebrations for the Holi Festival in India have begun taking place.
At the beginning of spring, the festival celebrates the divine love of Radha and Krishna and represents the victory of good over evil.
The festival, which involves celebrants throwing coloured powder, is one of the most popular festivals in Hinduism.
Holi officially takes place on Wednesday but powder-throwing events have already taken place across India and around the world.
