Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí appealed for information after a man was shot in Drogheda this afternoon.
- Superquinn founder Feargal Quinn died at the age of 82.
- Residents living in Mosney Direct Provision centre in Co Meath have held a protest today over the treatment of fellow residents by staff and management at the centre.
- A 15-year-old girl pimped by girlfriend for drugs and money to be placed in a facility for troubled teens.
- It emerged that the national prize bond fund has reached record levels of over €3.4 billion.
- It emerged how measles cases in Ireland have increased by over 200%.
- A number of shots were fired at a house in Cushlawn Park in Tallaght overnight.
- The leaders of Northern Ireland’s two largest political parties faced questions about the continued closure of the Northern Assembly following Lyra McKee’s funeral yesterday.
- The latest report from the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) revealed that Labour TD Alan Kelly declared the highest amount of money in political donations last year.
WORLD
#SRI LANKA: The death toll from the Easter bombings has been revised down by over 100.
#FRANCE: Emmanuel Macron vowed to press ahead with his government’s programme and added that public order must be restored after months of protests.
#USA: Joe Biden announced he is running for US president in 2020.
PARTING SHOT
Today is world penguin day – so here’s a video of some of the gas lads having the craic. Click here if the video doesn’t work.Source: funnyplox/YouTube
