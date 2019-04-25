This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 8:53 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMK25042019_ World Book Festival_Story Rhythm and Rhyme003 Sally Devereux-O’Connor enjoying peek a boo during Story, Rhythm and Rhyme with Deirdre Ryan during Cork World Book Fest at Cork City Library Source: Clare Keogh

WORLD 

Putin and Kim meet in summit heavy on pleasantries but light on specifics Kim Jong Un and Putin shake hands during a meeting at the Far Eastern Federal University. Source: Alexei Nikolsky via PA

#SRI LANKA: The death toll from the Easter bombings has been revised down by over 100. 

#FRANCE: Emmanuel Macron vowed to press ahead with his government’s programme and added that public order must be restored after months of protests.

#USA: Joe Biden announced he is running for US president in 2020.

PARTING SHOT

Today is world penguin day – so here’s a video of some of the gas lads having the craic. Click here if the video doesn’t work.

Source: funnyplox/YouTube

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing in one or more of the above stories.

