Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sally Devereux-O’Connor enjoying peek a boo during Story, Rhythm and Rhyme with Deirdre Ryan during Cork World Book Fest at Cork City Library Source: Clare Keogh

WORLD

Kim Jong Un and Putin shake hands during a meeting at the Far Eastern Federal University. Source: Alexei Nikolsky via PA

#SRI LANKA: The death toll from the Easter bombings has been revised down by over 100.

#FRANCE: Emmanuel Macron vowed to press ahead with his government’s programme and added that public order must be restored after months of protests.

#USA: Joe Biden announced he is running for US president in 2020.

PARTING SHOT

Today is world penguin day – so here’s a video of some of the gas lads having the craic. Click here if the video doesn’t work.

