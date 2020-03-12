Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that schools, colleges and childcare facilities across the country will close from tomorrow until 29 March.
- A further 27 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland this evening.
- There have been a lot of closures and cancellations – most gigs, every GAA match and even Coppers – due to Covid-19.
- Supermarkets and government ministers warned people against “panic” buying today as shelves across the country were cleared of essential supplies.
- A man who claimed he had been wrongly and maliciously accused of “spooning” with his girlfriend in a hospital bed lost a €75,000 damages claim for defamation.
- Ian Bailey appeared in court charged with drug driving and drug possession.
- Gardaí arrested a man in relation to the attack on Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney.
- Roads in Sligo were closed and an orange warning was issued for Mayo as roads were flooded across the country.
INTERNATIONAL
#DELAY: The UK moved into the next stage of its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
#WHITE HOUSE: US President Donald Trump met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the oval office today after Trump banned travel from most EU countries to the US.
#CELEBRITY CASE: Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed they tested positive for Covid-19.
Parting shot
Today has been… a lot. Schools were closed, workplaces prepared to function at home where possible and 27 more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
If you want to just tune out the noise for a little bit, look no further than this serene page from the New York Times.
For four peaceful minutes, relax, pet a (virtual) dog and just take some time to breathe.
COMMENTS (6)