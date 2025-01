NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tánaiste Micheál Martin wearing a chicken mask with Alex Loughnane and Alfie McGrath, and their project Chicken Talk at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. Damien Eagers Photography Damien Eagers Photography

INTERNATIONAL

Front row, from left, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff and second row from left, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#JIMMY CARTER: Jimmy Carter brought a brief moment of national unity to a divided America, as the five living US presidents gathered for the solemn state funeral of the 39th commander-in-chief in Washington’s National Cathedral.

#LA WILDFIRES: Firefighters are still battling devastating fires in Los Angeles, California after a fast-moving fire in the Hollywood hills erupted on Wednesday night, killing five people.

#AUSCHWITZ: Poland will grant free access to Israeli officials wanting to attend the 80th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation despite an arrest warrant for the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

#FRANCE: The founder of the adult website used by Dominique Pelicot to recruit strangers to rape his wife Gisele has been arrested in France.

#TRUMP: New York’s highest court declined to block Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush money case, which is due to take place tomorrow.

#MICK LYNCH: Union leader Mick Lynch announced his retirement as general secretary of the UK’s biggest rail workers’ union.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

Plastic cups of beer at event Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Events venues in Belfast are to eliminate single-use plastic cups, following similar initiatives in other parts of Ireland.

Major and grassroots venues including the Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall, SSE Arena, Oh Yeah Centre, Black Box, Voodoo and The MAC will all introduce reusable cups in the coming months as part of a 12-month pilot.

Other venues are lined up to join the next phase of the multi-venue reusable cup rollout.

The scheme aims to remove two million single-use plastic cups and 40 tons of plastic waste a year from Belfast nights out.