Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Woman and her reflection during rainy weather at Brunswick Street, Dublin this morning. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Russell Brand Alamy Alamy

#LONDON: Russell Brand was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of raping a young fan he met after one of his Hammersmith Apollo shows in 2009.

#MIDTERMS: US vice president JD Vance laid the blame for major Republican losses in the country’s midterm elections on the Iran war.

#THE END: Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he was retiring from international football at the age of 41.

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#MAFS: CHANNEL 4 cancelled Married At First Sight (Mafs) UK following an external review triggered by “serious allegations of wrongdoing”.

PARTING SHOT

The updated recipes now contain gluten.

Cereal giant Kellogg’s confirmed that controversial changes to its hero cereals Rice Krispies and Coco Pops will apply to Ireland.

Now trading as Kellanova in Ireland, the company said that its two cereals are now made using corn flour and rice flour. This change applies to cereals produced outside the US and Canada.

Previously, the cereals were labelled ‘may contain gluten’, as they were produced in a factory where other cereals containing gluten were handled, but there was only a small risk of cross-contact, Kellogg’s said.

The cereals now contain gluten and are unsuitable for celiacs.

The company admitted to the BBC that Rice Krispies’ iconic ‘snap, crackle and pop’ is quieter as a result of the updated recipe.