Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Irish language activists were lobbying at Leinster House today ahead of the Budget. Source: Conor McCabe Photography

WORLD

President of the UK Supreme Court Lady Hale. Source: supremecourt.uk

#PROROGUED: The British Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in shutting down parliament for five weeks.

#REACTION: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he “strongly disagrees” with the Supreme Court’s decision.

#WHITE HOUSE DOWN: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is to announce a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, several US media outlets are reporting.

#FOREIGN AFFAIRS: The publisher of the New York Times has said that Irish diplomats stepped in to prevent an Irish journalist from being arrested in Egypt after a tip-off that the Trump administration would not take any action.

PARTING SHOT

Their dog went missing while they were on a trip to Kalispell, Montana. What happened next was a saga of desperation, determination and a community that came together over a border collie named Katie. https://t.co/GlGMluu9LP — NYT National News (@NYTNational) September 23, 2019 Source: NYT National News /Twitter

It’s been a very heavy day newswise, so why not ease down with this wonderful story about a Montana couple who spent 57 days searching the wilderness near Glacier National Park for their missing Border collie Katie.

And just to be clear, it has a happy ending.