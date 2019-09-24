This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

UK Supreme Court verdict, Donald Trump facing impeachment and Leo Varadkar in New York.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 9:04 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMC9034-3 Irish language activists were lobbying at Leinster House today ahead of the Budget. Source: Conor McCabe Photography

WORLD

PastedImage-78180 President of the UK Supreme Court Lady Hale. Source: supremecourt.uk

#PROROGUED: The British Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in shutting down parliament for five weeks. 

#REACTION: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he “strongly disagrees” with the Supreme Court’s decision.

#WHITE HOUSE DOWN: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is to announce a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, several US media outlets are reporting.

#FOREIGN AFFAIRS: The publisher of the New York Times has said that Irish diplomats stepped in to prevent an Irish journalist from being arrested in Egypt after a tip-off that the Trump administration would not take any action.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been a very heavy day newswise, so why not ease down with this wonderful story about a Montana couple who spent 57 days searching the wilderness near Glacier National Park for their missing Border collie Katie.

And just to be clear, it has a happy ending.

