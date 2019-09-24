Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today in New York.
- The PSNI has said it has “the savages” who attacked Quinn Industrial Holdings executive Kevin Lunney “have no place in our society”.
- Families of those died in the Stardust fire have urged the Attorney General to reveal his decision on whether there should be new inquests for the victims.
- The government is currently considering awarding 10 petroleum exploration licences, despite the Taoiseach stating that he intends to phase out oil exploration in Irish waters.
- High-earning executives in multinational companies were “shocked” at how much tax they were going to have to pay here after a special tax deal ended.
- A 16-year-old boy has been remanded in detention after he was charged with carrying out an aggravated burglary armed with a knife.
- Defence Forces officers have called for the provision of married living quarters or a rent allowance similar to that paid to gardaí.
- Virgin Media Television has confirmed its showbiz programme Xposé is being axed.
WORLD
#PROROGUED: The British Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in shutting down parliament for five weeks.
#REACTION: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he “strongly disagrees” with the Supreme Court’s decision.
#WHITE HOUSE DOWN: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is to announce a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, several US media outlets are reporting.
#FOREIGN AFFAIRS: The publisher of the New York Times has said that Irish diplomats stepped in to prevent an Irish journalist from being arrested in Egypt after a tip-off that the Trump administration would not take any action.
PARTING SHOT
It’s been a very heavy day newswise, so why not ease down with this wonderful story about a Montana couple who spent 57 days searching the wilderness near Glacier National Park for their missing Border collie Katie.
And just to be clear, it has a happy ending.
