Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Russia’s Federal Security Service has claimed that Ukrainian spies were responsible for organising the killing of a daughter of one of Putin’s allies.
#US Three police officers in Arkansas have been suspended over video footage that shows them violenting beating a suspect during an arrest.
#AFGHANISTAN Ghazal Maher, who was a dentist and lecturer before the Taliban seized control last year, told The Journal about her family’s journey to Ireland.
#QATAR At least 60 foreign workers were arrested in Qatar after protesting going months without pay.
The Rose of Tralee has returned for the first time in three years as 33 hopeful entrants don their sashes.
The competition is airing this evening and tomorrow on RTÉ One.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS