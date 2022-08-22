Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Taoiseach described Minister of State Robert Troy’s errors in declaring his interests to the Dáil as a “misunderstanding”.

errors in declaring his interests to the Dáil as a “misunderstanding”. The Irish embassy in Kyiv reopened after six months of remote operations due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

in Kyiv reopened after six months of remote operations due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A man died after being seriously assaulted in Kildare on Saturday night.

after being seriously assaulted in Kildare on Saturday night. The price of wholesale electricity was 86.3% higher last month compared to July 2021.

was 86.3% higher last month compared to July 2021. More than 300 free events are scheduled across Dublin for Culture Night on 23 September.

on 23 September. Members of the Defence Forces were joined by some of Michael Collins ’ family at an event to mark the centenary of his death.

’ family at an event to mark the centenary of his death. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) plans to ballot its members on whether to take industrial action if progress is not achieved in a public sector pay dispute.

if progress is not achieved in a public sector pay dispute. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggested that bereavement leave could be paid for out of the Social Insurance Fund in the future instead of being left to an employer’s discretion.

could be paid for out of the Social Insurance Fund in the future instead of being left to an employer’s discretion. UCD Students’ Union is asking Dublin homeowners to make spare rooms available to students to rent amid a shortage of accommodation.

THE WORLD

#UKRAINE Russia’s Federal Security Service has claimed that Ukrainian spies were responsible for organising the killing of a daughter of one of Putin’s allies.

#US Three police officers in Arkansas have been suspended over video footage that shows them violenting beating a suspect during an arrest.

#AFGHANISTAN Ghazal Maher, who was a dentist and lecturer before the Taliban seized control last year, told The Journal about her family’s journey to Ireland.

#QATAR At least 60 foreign workers were arrested in Qatar after protesting going months without pay.

PARTING SHOT

The Rose of Tralee has returned for the first time in three years as 33 hopeful entrants don their sashes.

The competition is airing this evening and tomorrow on RTÉ One.