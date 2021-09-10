Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Traditional Irish musician Daragh O'Boyle busking and playing the accordion on Henry Street in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

#FRANCE Former health minister Agnes Buzyn has been charged over her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic after investigators at a special court in Paris concluded there were grounds to prosecute her.

#BRITAIN A UK university has apologised to a medical student who was told her skirt was too short during a roleplay examination.

#TAIWAN A strong typhoon skirted past most of the Philippines but appeared to be gaining strength as it headed directly for Taiwan.

#USA Dry lightning and blustery winds in California are unleashing a risk of new wildfires as thousands of firefighters have been making headway against existing blazes.

PARTING SHOT

It is 61 years since Irish author Edna O’Brien saw her renowned novel The Country Girls banned by the censors.

Today, the great County Clare writer, has donated her archive of papers covering the period 2009 to 2021 to the National Library of Ireland.

Here she is chatting about why she chose the institution where documents from her work are already housed covering 2000 to 2009.