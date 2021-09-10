#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 17°C Friday 10 September 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 10 Sep 2021, 8:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Street trad 001 Traditional Irish musician Daragh O'Boyle busking and playing the accordion on Henry Street in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • The Taoiseach and the Health Minister have issued stinging rebukes of the decision by management at the Rotunda Hospital to allow filming for a television series to go ahead at the height of Covid restrictions. 
  • Fianna Fáil TDs who vote against a motion of confidence in Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, or abstain on the vote, will face a suspension of six months from the parliamentary party, the Taoiseach said today.
  • The DUP leader has indicated that he intends to pull his ministers out of the Stormont Executive before November if his demands on the Northern Ireland Protocol are not met.
  • 11 members of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council have released a statement expressing “shock, regret and concern” at the resignations of two senior members of the reform programme.
  • Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has hit another major milestone as 90% of adults, aged 18-years or older, are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
  • Gardaí have said that they are continuing their probe into the shooting of three people in County Kerry but still believe no one else was involved.
  • Gardaí have seized two handguns, three silencers and ammunition in Dublin. 
  • Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced the establishment of Ireland’s first specialist centre for menopause.
  • Domestic violence services believe a suspended sentence handed down to a convicted murderer who assaulted his wife in Cork is “unduly lenient”.

THE WORLD

#FRANCE Former health minister Agnes Buzyn has been charged over her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic after investigators at a special court in Paris concluded there were grounds to prosecute her.

#BRITAIN A UK university has apologised to a medical student who was told her skirt was too short during a roleplay examination.

#TAIWAN A strong typhoon skirted past most of the Philippines but appeared to be gaining strength as it headed directly for Taiwan.

#USA Dry lightning and blustery winds in California are unleashing a risk of new wildfires as thousands of firefighters have been making headway against existing blazes.

PARTING SHOT

It is 61 years since Irish author Edna O’Brien saw her renowned novel The Country Girls banned by the censors. 

Today, the great County Clare writer, has donated her archive of papers covering the period 2009 to 2021 to the National Library of Ireland.

Here she is chatting about why she chose the institution where documents from her work are already housed covering 2000 to 2009.

Niall O'Connor
