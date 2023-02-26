Advertisement

Sunday 26 February 2023
# evening fix
Here's what happened today: Saturday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
14 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

File Photo Holly Cairns202201191202 Sam Boal A file image of Holly Cairns - who is to become the new leader of the Social Democrats. Sam Boal

  • European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London tomorrow to discuss changes on the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol, they said in a joint statement.
  • Social Democrat Holly Cairns will become the leader of her party after an uncontested election.
  • A teenager who was stabbed in an incident in north Dublin on Thursday evening has died, gardaí have confirmed.  
  • An anti-immigrant protest blocked road access into Dublin Airport earlier today. 
  • Government has still not yet made a decision on whether to extend the eviction ban, according to Minister Heather Humphreys.
  • A man armed with knives threatened residents during a burglary in Co Kerry in the early hours of this morning.
  • A sixth man has been arrested in the investigation into the shooting of off-duty PSNI officer John Caldwell this week.
  • Water supply to 350,000 homes and businesses in parts of Dublin have been temporarily cut off today to facilitate the connection of a new water pipeline to work alongside a crucial existing pipe that dates back to the 1960s.
  • We took a look at the conspiracy theorist’s panic over the concept of the 15-minute city. 

WORLD

santa-margalida-spain-26th-feb-2023-a-seagull-sits-on-a-sculpture-on-the-beach-of-can-picafort-rainy-weather-with-falling-temperatures-is-expected-for-the-next-few-days-credit-clara-margaisdpa Alamy Stock Photo A seagull sits on a sculpture on the beach of Can Picafort. Alamy Stock Photo

#ITALY More than 50 migrants, including a baby just a few months old, died after their boat sank early today in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region, according to rescue services. 

#EUROPE New EU sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine adopted today will target 121 individuals and entities, including Iranian drone manufacturers.

#USA The United States is “confident” that China is considering providing lethal equipment to support the Russian forces invading Ukraine, according to CIA director William Burns. 

#SCOTLAND Kate Forbes, who received criticism over her conservative views on social issues, is the preferred candidate for the next SNP leader and first minister among Scottish voters, a poll has suggested.

PARTING SHOT

It’s a rare beast to see the Irish public confident and hopeful of triumph in anything – let alone international sport. 

There was a time where we believed that a glorious loss was almost as good as a victory – we revelled in being the perennial poetic failing underdogs. 

Well today our poll asked a question that the rugby supporters of old would have cursed for fear it developed a jinx: Do you think Ireland can win a Grand Slam at the Six Nations?

The people have spoken – keep those fingers crossed, the Child of Prague in the garden and avert your gaze from single flying magpies. 

