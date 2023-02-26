Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#ITALY More than 50 migrants, including a baby just a few months old, died after their boat sank early today in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region, according to rescue services.
#EUROPE New EU sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine adopted today will target 121 individuals and entities, including Iranian drone manufacturers.
#USA The United States is “confident” that China is considering providing lethal equipment to support the Russian forces invading Ukraine, according to CIA director William Burns.
#SCOTLAND Kate Forbes, who received criticism over her conservative views on social issues, is the preferred candidate for the next SNP leader and first minister among Scottish voters, a poll has suggested.
PARTING SHOT
It’s a rare beast to see the Irish public confident and hopeful of triumph in anything – let alone international sport.
There was a time where we believed that a glorious loss was almost as good as a victory – we revelled in being the perennial poetic failing underdogs.
Well today our poll asked a question that the rugby supporters of old would have cursed for fear it developed a jinx: Do you think Ireland can win a Grand Slam at the Six Nations?
The people have spoken – keep those fingers crossed, the Child of Prague in the garden and avert your gaze from single flying magpies.
