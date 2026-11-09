Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People strolling through a very autumnal Dublin Sasko Lazarov / Rolling News Sasko Lazarov / Rolling News / Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

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People walk through the fog in Sefton Park, Liverpool. A high air pollution alert has been issued for parts off the UK after a weekend of fog and fireworks Peter Byrne / PA Peter Byrne / PA / PA

#RUSSELL BRAND: The shamed star was sentenced to 10 years and six months for raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others.

#NVIDIA: Chip giant Nvidia’s board said it opened a probe into chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a woman US officials say was working for Chinese intelligence.

#PRESS SECRETARY: US president Donald Trump said he was “only kidding” about offering UFC chief Dana White the job of White House press secretary.

PARTING SHOT

An eight-year-old Twitter thread by writer Séamas O’Reilly recounting a surreal encounter between a young man and then President Mary McAleese is now an animated film. Chris O’Dowd and Aisling Bea both star in John Michell’s retelling the viral thread, and it’s been on touring film festivals. “In 2018, I told a story about meeting Mary McAleese when I was on ketamine, and my pal John asked if he could turn it into an excellent animated film,” said O’Reilly. You can watch it here.