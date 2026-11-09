Here's What Happened Today: Monday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#RUSSELL BRAND: The shamed star was sentenced to 10 years and six months for raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others.
#NVIDIA: Chip giant Nvidia’s board said it opened a probe into chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a woman US officials say was working for Chinese intelligence.
#PRESS SECRETARY: US president Donald Trump said he was “only kidding” about offering UFC chief Dana White the job of White House press secretary.
An eight-year-old Twitter thread by writer Séamas O’Reilly recounting a surreal encounter between a young man and then President Mary McAleese is now an animated film. Chris O’Dowd and Aisling Bea both star in John Michell’s retelling the viral thread, and it’s been on touring film festivals. “In 2018, I told a story about meeting Mary McAleese when I was on ketamine, and my pal John asked if he could turn it into an excellent animated film,” said O’Reilly. You can watch it here.
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