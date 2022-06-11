#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 11 June 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 11 Jun 2022, 8:08 PM
41 minutes ago 1,447 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5788360

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

651Citzens Assembly Trip Members of the citizens' assembly on biodiversity on a field trip in Dublin today Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Housing is the government’s “biggest failure”, the Social Democrats leadership told party members at its national conference. 
  • A man charged with multiple offences connected to a security alert involving Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has been remanded in custody in Northern Ireland.
  • A woman said she was “shocked and appalled” after receiving a letter seeking repayment of €208 in disability allowance due to it being claimed in the week her disabled son died.
  • Olympian Kellie Harrington, campaigner Ailbhe Smyth and cyberpsychology expert Professor Mary Aiken received the Freedom of Dublin in the Mansion House.
  • Eighteen families whose infants’ organs were incinerated overseas protested outside Cork University Maternity Hospital.
  • Workers at an optical pharmaceuticals company in Waterford began industrial action today in a dispute over pay conditions.  
  • Gardaí arrested a teenager after a public order incident at a League of Ireland match in Longford yesterday.

THE WORLD

gun-control-rally Source: AP/PA Images

#US Thousands of people marched in Washington DC to demand stricter gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings.

#UKRAINE The EU will soon decide whether Ukraine will be allowed to start the process of becoming a member state.

#HONG KONG Foreign English-language teachers in Hong Kong will be required to swear allegiance to continue working in the coming school year.

PARTING SHOT

The citizens’ assembly on biodiversity travelled to outdoor locations around Dublin today for a hands-on look at the natural world.

Members were brought on a field trip to visit Dublin Port, Bull Island, and the Turvey Nature Reserve.

Here’s a selection of photos from the trip.

(If you’re reading this as an email in your inbox and unable to view the photos, read it on our website here.)

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

CITIZENS ASSEMBLY BIODEV TOUR MX 7

CITIZENS ASSEMBLY BIODEV TOUR MX-6

CITIZENS ASSEMBLY BIODEV TOUR MX-4

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie