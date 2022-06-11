Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the citizens' assembly on biodiversity on a field trip in Dublin today Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Housing is the government’s “biggest failure”, the Social Democrats leadership told party members at its national conference.

leadership told party members at its national conference. A man charged with multiple offences connected to a security alert involving Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has been remanded in custody in Northern Ireland.

involving Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has been remanded in custody in Northern Ireland. A woman said she was “shocked and appalled” after receiving a letter seeking repayment of €208 in disability allowance due to it being claimed in the week her disabled son died.

due to it being claimed in the week her disabled son died. Olympian Kellie Harrington, campaigner Ailbhe Smyth and cyberpsychology expert Professor Mary Aiken received the Freedom of Dublin in the Mansion House .

. Eighteen families whose infants’ organs were incinerated overseas protested outside Cork University Maternity Hospital.

overseas protested outside Cork University Maternity Hospital. Workers at an optical pharmaceuticals company in Waterford began industrial action today in a dispute over pay conditions.

over pay conditions. Gardaí arrested a teenager after a public order incident at a League of Ireland match in Longford yesterday.

THE WORLD

Source: AP/PA Images

#US Thousands of people marched in Washington DC to demand stricter gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Advertisement

#UKRAINE The EU will soon decide whether Ukraine will be allowed to start the process of becoming a member state.

#HONG KONG Foreign English-language teachers in Hong Kong will be required to swear allegiance to continue working in the coming school year.

PARTING SHOT

The citizens’ assembly on biodiversity travelled to outdoor locations around Dublin today for a hands-on look at the natural world.

Members were brought on a field trip to visit Dublin Port, Bull Island, and the Turvey Nature Reserve.

Here’s a selection of photos from the trip.

(If you’re reading this as an email in your inbox and unable to view the photos, read it on our website here.)