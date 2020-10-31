Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Stormy seas in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Children and adults around the world celebrated Halloween today. Source: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

James Bond actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90.

The death toll has risen after a strong earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, with officials saying least 38 people are dead and more than 800 have been injured.

A Greek Orthodox priest has been shot outside his church in the city of Lyon, and police are hunting for the assailant, French police have said.

Firefighters have had to rescue three young men who became stuck in a tumble dryer in Essex, England last night.

A second lockdown has been announced in England with all non-essential activity to cease from Thursday.

PARTING SHOT

The passing of Sean Connery – one of the great screen legends of the 20th century – is undoubtedly a sad occasion for film fans across the world.

The BBC has compiled a fantastic set of photographs from across his film career.

Take a look and reminisce about Bond, Indiana Jones and, er Zardoz.