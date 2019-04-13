Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured Our Ladies Choral Choir. (Center) Lucy Burton from Drumcondra singing Messiah by Handel on the same street - Fishamble Street - where it was first performed on the 13 April 1742. Source: Sam Boal via Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

Sudanese demonstrators march with national flags as they gather during a rally demanding a civilian body to lead the transition to democracy, outside the army headquarters in the Sudanese capital Khartoum Source: AP/PA Images

#THIRD TIME LUCKY: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he is open to a third summit with Donald Trump, but set the year’s end as a deadline for Washington to offer mutually acceptable terms for an agreement to salvage the high-stakes nuclear diplomacy.

#LONDON: Police were “forced to open fire” outside Ukraine’s embassy in West London after a vehicle “deliberately” rammed the ambassador’s parked car multiple times.

#ROCK ‘N PLAY SLEEPER: Fisher-Price recalled nearly 5 million infant sleepers in the US on Friday after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period.

PARTING SHOT

Since 1992 our Lady’s Choral Society has been performing George Frideric Handel’s famous piece of classical music, Messiah, on the streets of Dublin every 13 April.

The date marks the first time Messiah was performed publicly in 1742 on Fishamble Street in what was known then as Mr Neal’s Musick Hall.

TheJournal.ie spoke to members of the choir about their relationship with the classical piece of music earlier this week.