Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND
- John Delaney is set to leave the Football Association of Ireland, The42 understands.
- Cork City FC has said there was “no breach of stadium regulations” after it reviewed CCTV footage of an incident which involved the seizure of an anti-John Delaney banner and the removal of a TD from a match in Turner’s Cross stadium last night.
- Concerns have been raised over letters being sent to a number of mortgage-holders demanding that they pay the full amount of their arrears within 30 days.
- A man in his late 20s was arrested this morning in relation to a fatal shooting in Citywest Shopping Centre on 18 September 2017.
- Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is to meet with President of Ireland Michael D Higgins on Wednesday as part of the US Congressional delegation who are to travel to Ireland next week.
- Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information after a church in Co Armagh was ransacked overnight. A number of vacuum cleaners were stolen during the burglary.
- Coach of Conor McGregor, John Kavanagh, has said he does not condone the mistakes made by the former UFC champion, adding that McGregor is “paying for them”.
- A man in his 40s has received a four month suspended sentence after gardaí caught him driving at 208kph in a 120kph zone earlier today in Co Tipperary.
INTERNATIONAL
#THIRD TIME LUCKY: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he is open to a third summit with Donald Trump, but set the year’s end as a deadline for Washington to offer mutually acceptable terms for an agreement to salvage the high-stakes nuclear diplomacy.
#LONDON: Police were “forced to open fire” outside Ukraine’s embassy in West London after a vehicle “deliberately” rammed the ambassador’s parked car multiple times.
#ROCK ‘N PLAY SLEEPER: Fisher-Price recalled nearly 5 million infant sleepers in the US on Friday after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period.
PARTING SHOT
Since 1992 our Lady’s Choral Society has been performing George Frideric Handel’s famous piece of classical music, Messiah, on the streets of Dublin every 13 April.
The date marks the first time Messiah was performed publicly in 1742 on Fishamble Street in what was known then as Mr Neal’s Musick Hall.
TheJournal.ie spoke to members of the choir about their relationship with the classical piece of music earlier this week.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
