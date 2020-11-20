The 5 at 5: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/Olllympea

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IMAGE-BASED ABUSE: Anyone who shares intimate images of a person without their consent “will face serious criminal sanctions”, the justice minister has said.

2. #COVID-19 RULES: RTÉ and some of its top stars have apologised after being present at a gathering in Montrose where social distancing was not fully observed and presenters posed for photographs.

3. #WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Coleen Rooney’s post accusing Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her private life to the media “clearly identified” her as being “guilty of the serious and consistent breach of trust that she alleges”, the High Court has ruled.

4. #AIRING GRIEVANCES: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he expects Eir customer relations to “improve” after he met with the company and discussed ongoing problems being experienced by customers trying to make contact with the provider.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

5. #COURTS: A convicted killer has surrendered himself to Dutch authorities for his part in the stabbing and dismemberment of an Irish man whose remains were found in a canal over ten years ago.

Comments have been closed as ongoing cases are mentioned above.