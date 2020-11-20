#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 20 November 2020
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 20 Nov 2020, 4:59 PM
48 minutes ago 2,911 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5273521

shutterstock_1834098043 Source: Shutterstock/Olllympea

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IMAGE-BASED ABUSE: Anyone who shares intimate images of a person without their consent “will face serious criminal sanctions”, the justice minister has said.

2. #COVID-19 RULES: RTÉ and some of its top stars have apologised after being present at a gathering in Montrose where social distancing was not fully observed and presenters posed for photographs.

3. #WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Coleen Rooney’s post accusing Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her private life to the media “clearly identified” her as being “guilty of the serious and consistent breach of trust that she alleges”, the High Court has ruled.

4. #AIRING GRIEVANCES: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he expects Eir customer relations to “improve” after he met with the company and discussed ongoing problems being experienced by customers trying to make contact with the provider.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

5. #COURTS: A convicted killer has surrendered himself to Dutch authorities for his part in the stabbing and dismemberment of an Irish man whose remains were found in a canal over ten years ago.

Comments have been closed as ongoing cases are mentioned above.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie