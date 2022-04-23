The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING ALL.

Here are the big developments from this morning.

1. The UN and Ukraine

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine next week after a stop in Moscow to confer with President Vladimir Putin about the war – as Mariupol pleads with the UN to evacuate the last surviving Ukrainians out of the destroyed port city.

2. Security issues in Cork

Gardaí who are normally tasked to cover emergency calls for an entire suburb of Cork city have been redeployed to protect the Taoiseach’s home, sources have said.

The Journal has spoken to multiple security sources and local representatives who say that the policing situation in the 26,000-person suburb of Douglas is at crisis point.

3. EU fines for harmful content online

The European Union has finalised new legislation to require Big Tech to remove harmful content, the bloc’s latest move to rein in the world’s online giants.

The Digital Services Act aims to ensure tougher consequences for platforms and websites that host a long list of banned content ranging from hate speech to disinformation to child sexual abuse images.

4. School assaults

Secondary school teachers are looking for greater supports if they have been assaulted by their students, after two teachers’ unions passed motions to review legislation providing for ‘assault leave’ as a way of protecting teachers in these situations.

5. Disney v DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government, after the entertainment giant criticised a measure that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law about sex education in primary schools.

6. Healthcare staffing issues

The Irish Daily Mail is reporting that terminally ill patients are being denied access to palliative care service due to staffing issues at a Waterford centre.

7. ‘The psychic swindler’

An Irish Independent investigation has found that a couple who had millions of euro written off under personal insolvency arrangements are documented in the Spanish land registry records as the owners of a plush villa in Lanzarote.

8. Kinahans

Leaked documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists show that the Kinahan family was given permission by Dubai authorities to set up a global agri-commodities export-import business in a special tax free zone, The Irish Times is reporting.

9. Ed

Ed Sheeran will kick off his Mathematics world tour in Dublin’s Croke Park tonight. Here’s what you need to know.