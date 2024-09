GOOD MORNING.

‘We are friends’

1. Taoiseach Simon Harris and his British counterpart Keir Starmer are to meet and attend the Ireland V England UEFA Nations’ League match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin together later today.

In a joint article in the Irish Times today, the two leaders said they wanted relations between their countries to go from “friction to friendship”.

Commission of Investigation

2. A leading lawyer has said the Bill Keneally inquest is a “perfect example” of how to conduct a Commission of Investigation into child sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders.

The findings of a scoping inquiry published this week revealed almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse of children in schools run by religious orders, against 844 alleged abusers.

Protestor killed

2. The family of a Turkish-American woman shot dead while demonstrating against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank demanded an independent investigation into her death on Saturday, accusing the Israeli military of killing her “violently”.

Kenya school fire

4. Families of students at a Kenyan primary school where a dormitory blaze killed 17 boys are facing an anguished wait today for news of their missing loved ones.

Fatal crash

5. A woman in her 30s was killed in a road traffic collision in Carrowkeel, Quigley’s Point, Muff, Co Donegal, last night.

Friends with benefits?

6. In conversations in Brussels this week, military sources told The Journal that the drain on Russian military resources in Ukraine coupled with the rush of NATO countries’ air forces and ground troops to shore up the strategic Suwalki Gap is currently ensuring that any Russian ambitions are tamed.

Presenter to politician

7. Television presenter Gráinne Seoige has been named as one of Fianna Fáil’s general election candidates in Galway West.

Galway City Councillor John Connolly has also been selected to contest for a seat in the constituency. He is a school principal and has been a councillor since 2019.

Hush money trial

8. A New York judge has delayed the sentencing former US President Donald Trump for his hush money conviction until after November’s election.

Trump’s legal team had requested the move in August and suggested that any decision would interfere with the election.

Students targeted

9. International students in Cork have expressed concern for their safety after two people who travelled from India to study at UCC had ropes thrown around their necks in the city centre last Saturday.