Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Fans at the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match this evening at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Niall Carson

Cyril ‘Dublin Jimmy’ McGuinness, considered a key suspect in the kidnapping and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney, died from a suspected “cardiac event” , an inquest heard.

, an inquest heard. A 13-year-old girl who is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed on Saturday night was protecting her 11-month-old nephew from a gang of armed men, a relative has said.

from a gang of armed men, a relative has said. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has praised a Co Cavan priest’s moral leadership in condemning the vicious attack on businessman Kevin Lunney.

in condemning the vicious attack on businessman Kevin Lunney. The forecourt roof of a petrol station in Co Down had to be removed by crane after it collapsed during an attempted ATM raid .

. Gardaí have issued a warning ahead of the busy Christmas period about a number of scans currently targeting Irish consumers, including an online loan scam and a bank fraud alert.

ahead of the busy Christmas period about a number of scans currently targeting Irish consumers, including an online loan scam and a bank fraud alert. A man has been found guilty of murder after he stabbed musician Martin ‘Matt’ Kivlehan to death in Sligo and then ordered heroin while the victim’s body lay on the floor.

to death in Sligo and then ordered heroin while the victim’s body lay on the floor. An RTÉ journalist described her experience of racist abuse online for over two years, mainly through a YouTube channel featuring comments saying she “looks like a monkey”.

mainly through a YouTube channel featuring comments saying she “looks like a monkey”. Fresh plans by Dublin City councillors for the redevelopment of O’Devaney Gardens are now in doubt as Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy raised concerns over funding and legal issues.

A family member reacts at the scene of a fatal shooting in Oklahoma, USA. Source: AP/PA Images

International

#OKLAHOMA: Three people have been killed in a shooting at a Walmart supermarket in the US state of Oklahoma.

#HONG KONG: Dozens of Hong Kong protesters escaped a two-day police siege at a campus by shimmying down a rope from a bridge to awaiting motorbikes in a dramatic breakout that followed a renewed warning by Beijing of a possible intervention to end the crisis engulfing the city.

#VIETNAM: The BBC has reported that grieving families in Vietnam have allegedly been offered loans from the government to pay for repatriating the bodies of their loved ones after the Essex lorry tragedy, in which 39 people were found dead in the back of a lorry container.

#LEGAL: The United States has announced that it will no longer consider Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory to be illegal, marking a major shift in the country’s foreign policy.

Parting Shot

Most of us have thoroughly enjoyed the aftermath of the BBC interview with Britain’s Prince Andrew from the weekend in which he sought to distance himself from any association with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Althought TheJournal.ie has already taken a look at the UK papers reacting to this interview, there’s one more front page from the US that deserves an honourable mention…