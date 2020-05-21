This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Dublin's beauty spots patrolled and five million global cases: Today's Covid-19 main points

Six McDonald’s drive-thrus and sunny weather kept Gardaí busy yesterday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 21 May 2020, 8:37 AM
45 minutes ago 5,666 Views 4 Comments
Workers wear face masks while cars pass through the McDonald's drive-thru in Rathfarnham, Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell
Workers wear face masks while cars pass through the McDonald's drive-thru in Rathfarnham, Dublin.
Workers wear face masks while cars pass through the McDonald's drive-thru in Rathfarnham, Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell

THERE ARE NOW five million cases of coronavirus around the world.

Countries are slowly emerging from severe lockdown restrictions, tentatively opening schools and some businesses under strict conditions like wearing facemasks.

Yesterday, at the Department of Health briefing, one of the issues that clarity was sought on was: how long people can be in one room together, with social distancing measures, and be compliant with public health measures.

Two hours is the maximum allowed, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said – anything over that and everyone in the room would count as a close contact for contact tracing purposes.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he sometimes worries Ireland is being too cautious in its approach to Covid-19 due to “secondary impacts” from the lockdown, such as economic effects and delayed diagnoses for other illnesses. Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, the Taoiseach said he doesn’t think the country’s economy is in a worse situation than a decade ago during the recession.
  • A total of 1,571 people have died and there have been 24,315 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 
  • Social media posts have questioned why deaths are catagorised as being caused by Covid-19 if someone contracts the virus and then dies. Here’s the answer
  • A GoFundMe page set up for four children who were left orphaned after their father died from Covid-19 has raised almost €160,000.
  • The Covid-19 pandemic payment will “absolutely” be extended beyond its expiry date next month, the Minister for Employment has said.
  • Gardaí move cars on at a number of outlets as heavy traffic builded up for McDonald’s re-opening
  • Gardaí in Dublin patrolled beauty spots in the capital after hundreds descended on the areas due to the good weather. 

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • The World Health Organisation has said more than five million people have been infected by Covid-19 across the globe.
  • US President Donald Trump has threatened to hold up federal funds for two election battleground states that are trying to make it easier and safer to vote during the coronavirus pandemic. 

