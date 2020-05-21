Dublin's beauty spots patrolled and five million global cases: Today's Covid-19 main points

Workers wear face masks while cars pass through the McDonald's drive-thru in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Workers wear face masks while cars pass through the McDonald's drive-thru in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

THERE ARE NOW five million cases of coronavirus around the world.

Countries are slowly emerging from severe lockdown restrictions, tentatively opening schools and some businesses under strict conditions like wearing facemasks.

Yesterday, at the Department of Health briefing, one of the issues that clarity was sought on was: how long people can be in one room together, with social distancing measures, and be compliant with public health measures.

Two hours is the maximum allowed, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said – anything over that and everyone in the room would count as a close contact for contact tracing purposes.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he sometimes worries Ireland is being too cautious in its approach to Covid-19 due to “secondary impacts” from the lockdown, such as economic effects and delayed diagnoses for other illnesses. Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, the Taoiseach said he doesn’t think the country’s economy is in a worse situation than a decade ago during the recession.

A total of 1,571 people have died and there have been 24,315 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Social media posts have questioned why deaths are catagorised as being caused by Covid-19 if someone contracts the virus and then dies. Here’s the answer

A GoFundMe page set up for four children who were left orphaned after their father died from Covid-19 has raised almost €160,000.

The Covid-19 pandemic payment will “absolutely” be extended beyond its expiry date next month, the Minister for Employment has said.

Gardaí move cars on at a number of outlets as heavy traffic builded up for McDonald’s re-opening

Gardaí in Dublin patrolled beauty spots in the capital after hundreds descended on the areas due to the good weather.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“There’s no no-risk option” says Leo Varadkar about opening childcare in June and schools in September. Looking at options for special schools opening before September — Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 21, 2020 Source: Seán Defoe /Twitter

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points: